Bandon Crossings will host a new tournament, its first Super Ball Tournament, on Saturday, Feb. 2.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and will be a modified best ball event with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
On each hole, one player in each foursome will be designated as the Lone Ranger, with that designated player rotating each hole. Each team will count the score from the lone ranger and the lowest score among the other three players, counting two scores each hole.
The entry fee is $65 per player ($55 for annual pass holders at Bandon Crossings) and includes cart, range balls, prize fund and lunch.
For more information, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232.