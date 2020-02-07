BANDON — Bandon Crossings will celebrate the extra day in February this year with a Leap Day Scramble.
The event on Saturday, Feb. 29, is a two-person modified scramble and begins with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.
In the modified scramble, one player in each pair will tee off on all the even-numbered holes and the other on the odd-numbered holes.
The entry fee is $55 per person ($50 for Bandon Crossings pass holders) and includes cart, a barbecue lunch, a continental breakfast and range balls.
For more information, visit www.bandoncrossings.com or call 541-347-3232. An entry form is available under events calendar under the events tab on the website.
Recent results from other Bandon Crossings events are included in today's Community Scoreboard.