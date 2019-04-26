Bandon Crossings will host its first-ever Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Scramble on Sunday, May 5.
The event will begin with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $70 per person, $60 for pass holders, and includes green fees, cart, prize fund, continental breakfast and Mexican buffet after the tournament.
Teams can have up to four golfers.
For more information, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232 or visit www.bandoncrossings.com.
Bandon Crossings also is planning a Thursday evening golf league, with play beginning in May.
For more information, call the golf course.