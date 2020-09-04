Bandon Crossings will hold its fourth annual US Open Best Ball Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 20.
The tournament is played in a two-person best ball format with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. The entry fee is $75 per person, $65 for Crossings Pass holders. The fee includes range balls, fee, cart and lunch.
Each player will be paired with a PGA Tour player and their best ball score will be combined with the tour player’s Sunday score for a final team score.
For more information, call 541-347-3232, email jim@bandoncrossings.com or visit www.bandoncrossings.com.