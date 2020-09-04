Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Bandon Crossings will hold its fourth annual US Open Best Ball Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The tournament is played in a two-person best ball format with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. The entry fee is $75 per person, $65 for Crossings Pass holders. The fee includes range balls, fee, cart and lunch.

Each player will be paired with a PGA Tour player and their best ball score will be combined with the tour player’s Sunday score for a final team score.

For more information, call 541-347-3232, email jim@bandoncrossings.com or visit www.bandoncrossings.com.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters