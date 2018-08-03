Garrett Baird of Coquille won the annual July Jubilee Jaunt in North Bend on July 21.
Baird, who will be a junior for the Red Devils this fall, covered the 5-kilometer course in 20 minutes and three seconds.
He finished 28 seconds ahead of Kyle Erm in the third leg of the South Coast Running Club’s July Triple Crown series.
The series started with the Mayor’s Firecracker Run on July 4. Erm won the middle leg, the South Slough Trail N Treat Run.
North Bend’s race drew more than 80 competitors.
Baird and Erm were followed by Todd Landsberg, the top masters (40-and-over) finisher, in 22:11. Cory Summers (22:40) and Doug Veysey (22:52) rounded out the top five.
Bryleigh Mead was the first female finisher, crossing the finish line in 24:28 (12th overall). She was followed by Mahayla Griggs (26:07), Katelyn Nordholm (26:11), Kate Lange (26:34) and Addison Horning (26:56). Lange was the top masters finisher.
Full results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.