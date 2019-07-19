Emmett Bailor raced to a victory in the Trail & Treat Run at South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve near Charleston last weekend.
Bailor covered the 5-kilometer course, which took runners on the slough’s trial system down to the estuary waters and back up to the interpretive center, in an impressive time of 22 minutes.
He was followed by Garrett Bair (23:27), Damien Hill (23:44), Luke Rector (24:30) and Corbin Reeves (25:11).
Ada Meyer was the first female finisher and 12th overall, in 28:58. She was followed among female runners by Leah Rector (29:08), Riley Mullanix (30:02), Amanda Carrasco (30:39) and Arabella Mullanix (33:01).
The race was the middle leg of the South Coat Running Club Triple Crown series, which concludes Saturday with the July Jubilee Jaunt in North Bend.