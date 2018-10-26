Will Bailey had his first career hole in one on Oct. 19 at Bandon Crossings.
Bailey aced the ninth hole, using a 9-iron from 145 yards.
It was witnessed by Frank Sproul and his dog, Teddy.
Greens Keeper’s Revenge
The team of Israel Chavez, Gary Hicks, Calvin Maready and Allen Winagravov won the annual Greens Keeper’s Revenge tournament at Bandon Crossings last weekend.
The group shot a 62, which was one stroke better than the team of Tracy Couch, Jeff Johnson, Craig Praus and Kevin Odle.
The tournament included both extremely difficult pin positions and fast greens and a Vegas style rule for tee shots in which the teams rolled a dice to determine which member’s drive must be used on each hole.
The team of Luis Rast, Lee Buffington, Dan McDonough and Charles Moore had the best net score with a 58, which was four shots better than the groups of Rick Abbott, Randy Cotton, Rick Fisher and Tim Smith; and Phil Bennett, Rex Smith, Bobby Cox and Greg Harless.
