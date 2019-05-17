Ten different students advanced to the sectional competition in the Pitch Hit & Run competition hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon the week of May 6-10.
A total of 20 boys and girls ages 7-14 competed in the event, which includes skills in pitching, hitting and running.
The sectional competition is at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer on Sunday.
Students advancing in the 7-8 boys division included Nathaniel Dean for running and all-around and Brody Shipman for pitching. Dean and Shipman shared the title for hitting.
In the 9-10 boys division, Dakota Brophy was the winner for hitting, pitching and all-around while Hunter Christensen won for running.
Navaeh Domenech won the four divisions for the girls in the 9-10 division.
In the 11-12 age group, Christopher Hooper won for pitching and all-around. Richard Moles was the winner for hitting and Dominik Hymer for running.
In the 13-14 division, Aidan Nelson won for hitting, running and all-around and shared the pitching title with Peyton Forrester.
Others who participated in the event included Conner Johnson, Brody Kyllo, Logan Garmon, Zakk Cox, Kolton Pollock, O’Neill Dubisar, Shawn Singleton, Braden Patterson, Matthew LaMar and Hunter Hermann-Osuna.
The Boys & Girls Club extended thanks to Pua, Garrett, Kim, Shawn and other parents who helped with the competition.
Summer Camps
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon has released its summer camp schedule.
Registrations will only be accepted at the Boys & Girls Club office, 3333 Walnut Ave. in Coos Bay.
Forms may be picked up at the club office or downloaded from the website, www.great-futures.org.
Current club memberships are required to participate in the camps.
For more information, call 541-267-6573.
Unless otherwise noted, camps are at the Boys & Girls Club or the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center, which is part of the Boys & Girls Club.
Basketball: June 17-20, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for students in grades K-2 and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for students in grades 3-5. Camp director: Jeff Johnson. Cost: $50.
Tennis: June 17-20 and 24-27, from 9:45-10:30 a.m. for students ages 5-7, 10:30 a.m. to noon for those ages 8-12 and noon-2 p.m. for those ages 13-18. Director: Ian Bailey. Cost: $50 for students 5-7, $65 for those 8-12 and $75 for those 13-18.
Soccer: June 17-20 at Golden Field in Coos Bay, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Director: Gina Ramirez. Cost: $50.
Pickleball: July 29-Aug. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon for students in grades 5-8. Director: Gaye Knapp. Cost: $35.
Bowling: July 8-11, from 10-11 a.m. at North Bend Lanes for students ages 5-15. Director: North Bend Lanes staff. Cost $15 or $55 with ball.
Flag Football: July 11-13 at Marshfield lower field, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for students in grades 3-4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-6 and 1 to 2:30 p.m. for those in grades 7-8. Director: Tobias Robinson. Cost: $45.