Theresa Asper repeated as women’s champion in the second-annual Dick Hanen Club Championship at Coos Golf Club.
Jason Humphrey was the club champion for men and John Garkow was the senior club champion.
The net champions at the club were Marilyn Wilson for the women, Casey McCord for the men, Don Smith for the senior men and Jack Hammerstrom for the Super Senior Men.
A total of 30 players took part in the club championship this year. It was played over two rounds, with the final round on Aug. 27.