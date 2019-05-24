Two Bay Area athletes competed in the recent Santa Rosa Ironman triathlon.
Carol Aron and Dale Barnett, who train together for the swimming at Mingus Park Pool and Eel Lake and ride their bikes in the Bay Area hills, finished the Ironman which includes a 2.5-mile swim, 120-mile bike ride and marathon.
Aron was 892nd out of 2,094 entrants, finishing in 13 hours, 43 minutes and 11 seconds. That placed her 161st out of the women in the race.
Barrett did well on the swim portion of the race, but fell during the bike leg when he was cut off by another rider. After checking to make sure his bike was OK, he continued with a large bruise on his leg. He finished in 16 hours, 58 minutes and 44 seconds, just below the 17-hour time limit.