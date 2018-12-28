BANDON — The 45th annual Bullards Run is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 at Bullards Beach State Park. For the second year in a row, the run will be sponsored by the Southern Coos Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Bandon’s Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. The run is hosted in partnership with the South Coast Running Club. The event features 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer runs as well as a 1-mile kids run.
All groups start at the meeting yurt in the Bullards Beach campground area. The 10K route goes out to the Coquille River Lighthouse and back.
There is also a T-shirt exchange so runners should bring a worn, but not worn-out shirt (gently used) to exchange with fellow runners. All shirts left over will be donated to the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center for use for discharged patients. There is no entry fee for the 1-mile kids' run. The fees for the 5K and 10K runs are $15 for club members/$20 day-of-race; and $25 for non-members/$30 day-of-race. Registration is from 1:30 to 2 p.m. the day of the run.
Proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing a new endoscopy unit for the Southern Coos Hospital surgical unit.
For more information about this event, call Tom Bedell at 541-347-4740.