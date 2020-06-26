Rayce Alby, Anthony Guida and Mike Powell were the winners in the NHRA drag races at Coos Bay Speedway last Sunday.
Alby was the winner in the Sportsman division, beating Anthony Welty in the final.
Guida won the Pro class, edging Tom Melson in the championship.
Powell won the Super Pro division, beating Steve Poponi.
After racing on the oval dirt track both days this weekend and again Wednesday, the drag racers will be back on the track next weekend, for racing both on the Fourth of July and on Sunday, July 5.
The weekend starts with Friday Night Street Drags on July 3, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and racing and test and tune from 7 to 11 p.m. The entry fee is $20 for drivers/riders and $5 for spectators.
On July 4, the gates open at 8 a.m., with time trial sat 11 and racing at 1. Divisions include Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman, Motorcycle and Junior dragster. The entry fee is $50 with a guaranteed payout. Spectators pay $12, with kids 6 and under getting in free.
On July 5, the schedule and entry fees are the same, as well as the divisions.
This weekend, the speedway will have the Southern Oregon Dwarf Cars visiting today, with racing starting at 6:30 p.m. Divisions include the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Hornets.
On Sunday, the event is an IMCA Modified Gambler with both IMCA Modifieds and Sportmods, as well as local drivers in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Hornets. The gates open at noon and racing starts at 2.
Admission both days is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old and free for kids 6 and under. A family pass from two adults and up to three students is $35.
On July 1, the speedway hosts Wednesday Night Throwdown, with winged sprints and dwarf cars as well as local drivers in the Street Stocks and Junior Stingers divisions.
Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students and free for kids 6 and under. A family pass is $45.
For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.