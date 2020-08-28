BANDON — Several golfers have had aces at Bandon Crossings in the past few weeks, on several different holes at the course.
Barry Stubbs had his first career ace on Aug. 19, knocking in his tee shot on the ninth hole. The shot was witnessed by Cindy Stubbs.
Eric Disque also had a hole-in-one, on the 17th hole, but nobody witnessed it because it came during a solo twilight round.
Then Disque had an even stranger hole-in-one of sorts when he hit his tee shot into a cup on another golfer’s push cart.
Last Sunday, Vicki Ogle also aced the 17th hole, the second time she’s done it. Her shot was witnessed by Sunny Chang and Charlyn Haudenchild.
Max Kirkendall of Lincoln City had a hole-in-one on the 14th hole during the Chuck McKay Memorial Scramble on Aug. 20 (see related story).