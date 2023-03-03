Bandon had a short stay at the Class 2A girls state tournament in Pendleton, losing in the consolation bracket to Colton 32-28 on Friday morning.
The Tigers had lost a night earlier to Stanfield in the quarterfinals. Bandon finished the season 23-6.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 10:46 pm
I Friday’s game, Bandon led 10-5 through one quarter but was outscored by three in each of the final three.
Olivia Thompson led the Tigers with 10 points and Lizzy Stice and Makiah Vierck added five each.
Avery Relland scored 12 for Colton, which will face top-ranked Salem Academy in the fourth-place game Saturday morning.
Both of Bandon's league rivals in the tournament lost in the semifinals, with Monroe coming up short against Gervais and Central Linn falling to Stanfield, which beat Bandon in the quarterfinals Friday.
