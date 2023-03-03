Bandon Tigers Logo

Bandon had a short stay at the Class 2A girls state tournament in Pendleton, losing in the consolation bracket to Colton 32-28 on Friday morning.

The Tigers had lost a night earlier to Stanfield in the quarterfinals. Bandon finished the season 23-6.



