NORTH BEND — The South Coast has never hosted a Babe Ruth tournament as prestigious as the Pacific Northwest Regional in the 14-year-old prep division that starts Tuesday at Clyde Allen Field, and the North Bend ballpark is getting a fresh coat of paint — and much more — in preparation for the event.
South Coast Babe Ruth President Rob Laskey estimated more than 20 volunteers had combined for more than 250 hours of work at the stadium by Tuesday afternoon, with much more planned.
“We’ve got seven days left,” Laskey said.
Some of the upgrades are quickly obvious — fresh coats of paint in the entryway, grandstand and press box — while others take a little more investigation.
Much of the outfield fence has bene replaced with pressure-treated lumber that local officials hope will last at least 20 years.
The bullpen on the visitor’s side of the stadium is being moved and improved for safety purposes and to create a better quality warm-up area for relief pitchers.
The buildings that house the batting cages and bullpen on the home side of the stadium have new siding, and the older of the buildings a new roof.
The entryway for the stadium also has a new roof.
And just inside that entry is the first of a number of additions planned to highlight the ballpark’s rich history.
A panel explaining who Clyde Allen was and how the stadium came to be has been installed to give visitors a taste of the history.
Much of the work planning that information panel was done by North Bend baseball coach Brad Horning and it is dedicated to his father, who died in 2019 and was a groundskeeper at the facility in the 1960s and 70s and coach there in the 80s and 90s.
Horning also is planning panels about the histories of Babe Ruth, American Legion and North Bend High School baseball in the stadium, another explaining the significance of an old sign inside the stadium about the North Bend Lumberjacks, an early team that used the stadium, and numbers along the outfield fence for each member of the North Bend High School Hall of Fame who had a tie with baseball, as well as one for Bud Grant, the longtime manager of the North Coos American Legion team, who died in early 2020.
Horning has been among many people replacing the outfield fence — they did the left-field portion as part of a long day Tuesday.
The wall already includes the names and numbers of two former North Bend High School baseball players who died in the past 14 months — Ian Spalding and Cody Anderson — whose fathers will throw out ceremonial first pitches before the evening game on the opening day of the regional tournament next Tuesday.
That ceremony, slated to begin at 6 p.m., also will include the introduction of all eight teams participating in the tournament. Laskey said the national Babe Ruth organization said the tournament could not include a banquet or other traditional opening ceremony activities because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But he was happy to find a way to recognize the teams, and hopes the fans for the visiting clubs stick around for the game, which will feature the South Coast squad.
Earlier in the day, North Bend City Council member Bill Richardson will throw out the opening pitch before the first game of the tournament.
No admission will be charged next week, with games scheduled for 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, when the teams in each of two four-squad pools will play in round-robin format.
On Friday, the fourth-place teams from each pool will play at noon, followed by games between the second-place teams and third-place squads from the opposite pools at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The winners of those two games advance to Saturday, when they will face the first-place teams at 9 a.m. and noon, with the championship game scheduled for 3 p.m. The winner of the championship contest advances to the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series.
While no admission will be charged, Laskey hopes fans will take advantage of the Clyde Allen Field concession stand, which will be open throughout the tournament and is renowned for its quality.
And whether or not the fans notice, the stadium will have a shiny new appearance.
“It does look good,” Laskey said. “We’re happy about that.”