Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn was the lone Coos County champion at the state wrestling tournament, which became a one-day marathon Friday following the snow that hampered the Portland area.
The tournament for the Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A-1A boys and the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A girls was condensed into one long day when the Memorial Coliseum was closed due to the storm on Thursday when the event was supposed to start.
Clayburn, a runner-up as a sophomore last year, took the Class 2A-1A title at 220 pounds. He pinned his way through the tournament, with wins by fall over Noah Emch of Regis, Cade Cunningham of Heppner, Cody Vance of Toledo and Rhyne Nelson of Willamina in the championship match in 2:15.
Siuslaw had the best showing among the South Coast schools, with a champion for both the boys and the girls and a number of placers.
The boys champion was Mason Buss, the winner at 195 pounds in Class 3A. He beat Bryce Chilgren of Harrisburg 9-2 in the championship match.
Dayne Muller was second at 220 pounds for Siuslaw after beating Coquille’s Tommy Vigue, a state champion last winter in the semifinals.
Muller pinned Vigue but was edged by Mishael Mauck of Banks 3-2 in the championship match.
Siuslaw also had a third-place finisher, Hunter Petterson at 132 pounds. Petterson won three straight matches after losing in the championship quarterfinals to the top seed. He pinned No. 2 seed Kaden Haugen of Santiam Christian in the third-place match.
The Vikings also had a fourth-place finisher, Joel Sissel, at 170 pounds.
Coquille had two placers. Vigue rebounded from his loss to Muller by pinning Cooper Clark of Harrisburg in the consolation semifinals and Kaison Smith of Warrenton in the third-place match.
Riley Jones also reached the semifinals, at 182 pounds, before losing. He ended up falling to Santiam Christian’s Jared Melschau 4-3 in the third-place match.
North Bend had a pair of placers and Marshfield one in the Class 4A meet.
Neal Walter, the top seed at 220 pounds, placed third for North Bend.
He lost 4-0 in the quarterfinals to Jesse Wood of Crook County, but avenged that loss in the third-place match when he pinned Wood. Walter had three straight consolation pins leading into the win over Wood.
North Bend’s Wyatt Smith placed fifth at 138 pounds, beating Estacada’s Tucker Jackson 8-1 in the placing match.
Marshfield’s placer was Jonathan Calvert, who took fourth at 152 pounds after reaching the semifinals.
Other boys who won matches but did not place in the tournament were Marshfield’s Leaonardo Pacheco (106 pounds), Reese Hite (113), Bailey Thompson (126), Ethan Flood (138) and Aryan Wright and Wyatt Petley (170); and North Bend’s Kevin Garcia (160).
Siuslaw was fifth and Coquille tied for 13th in the Class 3A team race.
Myrtle Point was 14th in Class 2A-1A while North Bend was 13th and Marshfield 15th in Class 4A.
Siuslaw’s Macali Lade was the champion at 110 pounds, winning all three of her matches by pin, including taking down Taft’s Julia Towers in 3:36 in the final.
Jane Lacouture was third at 155 pounds for Siuslaw, reaching the semifinals before losing and then beating La Grande’s Kaitlin Brock in the third-place match.
Coquille’s Azalea Liles and Brookings-Harbor’s Lexie Newman also both placed third, each by winning three straight matches after losing in the first round.
Liles beat Serenity Moody of Banks 8-5 in the third-place match at 115 pounds. Newman pinned Elmira’s Katarina Jetnzch in the third-place match.
Marshfield’s Mariana Velasquez placed fourth at 235 pounds, losing both her first match and the third-place match to top seed Stephanie Romero of Irrigon.
North Bend’s Kayla Hayes won her first match at 115 pounds but did not place.
Siuslaw placed sixth in the girls team race, won by La Pine. Brookings-Harbor was 25th, Coquille 32nd, Marshfield 35th and North Bend 40th.