Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn was the lone Coos County champion at the state wrestling tournament, which became a one-day marathon Friday following the snow that hampered the Portland area.

The tournament for the Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A-1A boys and the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A girls was condensed into one long day when the Memorial Coliseum was closed due to the storm on Thursday when the event was supposed to start.



