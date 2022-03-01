The Class 3A state tournament starts Thursday with boys quarterfinals at North Bend and girls quarterfinals at Marshfield.
The event will include a lot of familiar faces and one huge underdog, from the only school to advance both its boys and girls teams to the Bay Area this year.
The underdog is the girls team from Oregon Episcopal, which got hot at the right time and pulled the biggest stunner of the playoff round Saturday night when it beat Willamina 65-38 in overtime.
OES, which finished 20th in the final rankings and only got into the playoffs by winning three straight playoff games in the Lewis & Clark League, against Portland Adventist, De La Salle North Catholic and regular-season champion Riverdale.
That earned the Aardvarks their shot at Willamina, which was ranked No. 1 nearly all season and entered the playoffs unbeaten. The Bulldogs never won by fewer than 12 points during the regular season.
Willamina lost at the worst time.
Now Oregon Episcopal will face Creswell in the quarterfinals at Marshfield on Thursday after Creswell beat Douglas 50-46 in another game that went overtime.
The second quarterfinal game features Santiam Christian, which beat Vale 45-27, and Burns, a 56-39 winner over Riverdale.
The evening session starts with Sutherlin against Amity after Sutherlin edged Yamhill-Carlton 46-42 and the Warriors topped Rainier 53-30.
The final game features the lone South Coast squad in the tournament, Brookings-Harbor against Nyssa, which is traveling across the state from near the Idaho border and enters as the highest seed at No. 2. Nyssa beat three-time champion Clatskanie 68-41 while Brookings-Harbor won at Harrisburg 41-33.
“Our first half tonight was our best half of defensive basketball maybe since I’ve been here,” Brookings-Harbor coach Chris Schofield said.
The Bruins led 20-9 at the half, but Harrisburg rallied to take the lead with two minutes to go.
“Tristan Brouillard hit a huge 3 for us, Zoe Carlson hit another huge 3 and we closed it out going 5-7 at the free throw line,” Schofield said.
Carlson hit four of the Bruins’ eight 3-pointers and scored a team-best 16 points.
“We’re going to have to play great against Nyssa,” Schofield said. “Figure out how to slow them down and try to find a weakness we can exploit. They are really good and we are going to have our hands full.”
Several of the teams in the boys portion of the tournament have been regulars in the Bay Area, though one exception is Westside Christian, which enters as the No. 1 seed after beating Harrisburg 59-49 on Friday.
The Eagles are 23-2, both losses coming to other teams in the tournament — league foes De La Salle North Catholic, the No. 2 seed, and Oregon Episcopal.
In the first game of the tournament at North Bend on Thursday, Westside Christian faces Pleasant Hill, which beat Willamina 79-56 on the road.
The second game includes tournament regular Cascade Christian, which topped Portland Adventist 63-35 on Thursday, against Umatilla, which went on the road to beat Santiam Christian 71-61.
The first game of the evening session features Dayton, another frequent visitor, against Vale, a newcomer in the boys field on the South Coast (though the girls have been here often). Dayton beat Catlin Gabel 57-47 and Vale topped Amity 60-42.
The final game includes De La Salle North Catholic, a 63-26 winner over Warrenton, against league rival Oregon Episcopal, which made its free throws late to hold off Brookings-Harbor 61-52.
De La Salle North Catholic won the titles in 2018 and 2019 and Oregon Episcopal topped Cascade Christian for the title in 2020.
Yamhill-Carlton beat Cascade Christian in the Class 3A Showcase event at Marshfield last year, a tournament not sanctioned by OSAA, which didn’t hold any playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets for every two-game session of the tournament are $8 for adults and $5 for students and must be purchased digitally through a link on the OSAA website at www.osaa.org or the OSAA mobile app.
Class 3A State Tournament
BOYS
Thursday
At North Bend
Quarterfinals
Westside Christian (23-2) vs. Pleasant Hill (18-6), 1:30 p.m.
Cascade Christian (20-5) vs. Umatilla (16-9), 3:15 p.m.
Dayton (18-7) vs. Vale (21-5), 6:30 p.m.
De La Salle North Catholic (22-2) vs. Oregon Episcopal (15-8), 8:15 p.m.
Friday
At Marshfield
Consolation Semifinals
8 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
Championship Semifinals
Noon and 1:45 p.m.
Saturday
At Marshfield
Fourth Place game, 9 a.m.
Third-place game, 12:30 p.m.
Championship game, 5:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Thursday
At Marshfield
Quarterfinals
Creswell (12-9) vs. Oregon Episcopal (13-9), 1:30 p.m.
Burns (20-6) vs. Santiam Christian (19-6), 3:15 p.m.
Sutherlin (24-1) vs. Amity (18-7), 6:30 p.m.
Nyssa (24-2) vs. Brookings-Harbor (14-10), 8:15 p.m.
Friday
At North Bend
Consolation quarterfinals
9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
At Marshfield
Championship semifinals
4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Marshfield
Fourth place, 10:45 a.m.
Third place, 2:15 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.