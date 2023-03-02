SWOCC

The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team saw its five-game NWAC South Region win streak end when league-leading Clackamas topped the Lakers 81-76 in the home finale for SWOCC.

The Lakers still are in good shape for a spot in the NWAC tournament with road games remaining this week at Linn-Benton on Wednesday and Portland on Friday.



