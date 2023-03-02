The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team saw its five-game NWAC South Region win streak end when league-leading Clackamas topped the Lakers 81-76 in the home finale for SWOCC.
The Lakers still are in good shape for a spot in the NWAC tournament with road games remaining this week at Linn-Benton on Wednesday and Portland on Friday.
Clackamas wrapped up a share of the region title by improving to 11-2 with the win.
The Cougars have three games to go because their contest with Clark on Wednesday was postponed.
SWOCC is 9-5, while Linn-Benton is 8-6, Umpqua 7-6, Portland 7-7 and Mount Hood 6-6.
Umpqua and Mount Hood had their game postponed on Saturday and Mount Hood and Portland still have to make up their game from Wednesday.
The Lakers have been stellar on the road, winning their past five league games away from home.
Saturday’s game was close most of the way, but the Lakers had just 11 points in the last eight minutes and the Cougars put the game away with late free throws.
Zach Jefferson had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lakers and O’shen Cazmiero added 12 points.
They both started on the bench as the Lakers honored their four sophomores — Cody Nixon, Joseph Schulkins, Onwaja Thomas and Coquille graduate Ean Smith, who all were in the starting lineup.
TJ Doman had 27 points and Wade Autenreith 26 for the Cougars.
SWOCC suffered another loss when the visiting Cougars beat the Lakers 79-46 on Saturday.
SWOCC led 13-11 through one quarter, but was outscored 68-33 the rest of the way.
Jaci Powers had 17 points to lead the Lakers and Skylar Willey added nine.
Callie Glenn had 15 for the Cougars.
The Lakers honored sophomores Kiana Quintero, Kaelynn Teagle and Gillian Roybal.
SWOCC lost its eighth in a row, falling to 3-11 in league play. They will finish the season with their games this week.
The four spots in the NWAC tournament for the women already have been decided, with Lane at 12-1, Clackamas at 11-2, Umpqua at 10-3 and Linn-Benton at 10-4.
The other five teams all have either three or four wins.