The annual Circle the Bay road run is less than two weeks away.
The 30-kilometer race around the waters of Coos Bay will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting and ending at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
Participants can complete the entire course or take part in three-person relay teams, with each runner traveling about 10 kilometers (the first second leg is a little longer and the third leg a little shorter, but with tough hills).
Walkers will begin at 6:30 a.m. and runners at 8 a.m.
The route takes runners along U.S. Highway 101 through North Bend and Coos Bay and then on the Coos River Highway through Eastside to the Chandler Bridge, when they will turn onto East Bay Drive, which they follow back to Highway 101 to cross McCullough Bridge and finish back in Ferry Road Park.
Participants will be treated to a picnic in the finish area.
The fee for people who have not yet signed up is $55 for individuals who are part of the South Coast Running Club and $70 for non-members. The relay costs $150 per team.
Sunset Bay Trail Run
The annual Sunset Bay Trail Run, which encompasses four different events, will be held on Labor Day Weekend in the state parks area southwest of Charleston.
Events include a half-marathon, a 15-kilometer run/walk, a 4-mile run/walk and a three-quarters mile beach run.
All races start at Sunset Bay State Park. The three longer events start with a beach run and then proceed along the cliff trails to Shore Acres State Park. The 4-mile run turns back toward Sunset Bay while the two longer events take runners along more trails and then the road to Cape Arago State Park, where they leave the road for a difficult climb up the pack trail and then back down to the trail near Shore Acres. The half-marathon runners turn before getting to Shore Acres and go back over the pack trail in reverse direction.
The half-marathon starts at 9:30 a.m., with the fun run at 9:45 and the 4-mile and 15K at 10 a.m.
The entry fee is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for non-members who sign up in advance and $20 for members and $30 for non-members who sign up the day of the event.
The entry fee for students is $5.
