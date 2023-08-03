Circle the Bay

Hug Ecija from Madrid, Spain makes his way around the 30-kilometer course.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

The annual Circle the Bay road run is less than two weeks away.

The 30-kilometer race around the waters of Coos Bay will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting and ending at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.

Circle the Bay

Brad Ferner approaches the finish line to win the Circle the Bay Road Race for the second time at last year’s race.
