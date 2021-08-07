The annual Circle the Bay road run is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, starting and ending at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
The 30-kilometer race is the signature event of the South Coast Running Club.
People can participate either as individuals or part of three-person relay teams. Both races start at 8 a.m. on Aug. 14 and the event is followed by a barbecue lunch.
The entry fee is $150 for relay teams and $70 for individuals (members of the South Coast Running Club pay $55). Registration is all online and ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 for relay teams and 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 for individuals.
For information or to sign up, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.