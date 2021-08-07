Circle The Bay

Jack Isenhart crosses the McCullough Bridge finishing during the Circle the Bay run on Saturday. Isenhart finished second in the race. 

 Ed Glazar, The World

The annual Circle the Bay road run is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, starting and ending at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.

The 30-kilometer race is the signature event of the South Coast Running Club.

People can participate either as individuals or part of three-person relay teams. Both races start at 8 a.m. on Aug. 14 and the event is followed by a barbecue lunch.

The entry fee is $150 for relay teams and $70 for individuals (members of the South Coast Running Club pay $55). Registration is all online and ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 for relay teams and 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 for individuals.

For information or to sign up, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.

