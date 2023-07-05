track
Churchill freshman pole vaulter Addison Kleinke added to her late-season momentum with a record-breaking performance in the Nike Outdoor Nationals on Friday at Hayward Field.

By clearing 13 feet, 6 ¼ inches, Kleinke not only improved on her state record of 13-4 ½ – set in the 5A championships – but she broke the national freshman record.

