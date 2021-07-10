Camden Chose won the annual Southwestern Oregon Amateur golf tournament over the holiday weekend at Coos Golf Club.
Chose, a former Southwestern Oregon Community College golfer now playing for the College of Idaho, was the top seed in the championship flight and won four matches to take the title. He beat No. 3 seed Jimmy Kelley in the championship match.
Chose shot a 2-over 74 in qualifying to earn the top seed, finishing one shot ahead of Charlie Stankiewicz. Kelly earned the No. 3 seed by shooting a 77 and beat Stankiewicz in the semifinals.
Chose beat Andrew Kimbell in the other semifinal match.
In the first flight, which included the golfers who lost their first match in the championship flight, Jason Humphrey beat Marty Stephens in the final.
Tyler Mulkey won the second flight, for the 16 golfers who did not make the championship flight in qualifying.
Mulkey beat Craig Praus in the final. They were among three golfers who just missed the championship flight with scores of 85, the same score as the final two qualifiers for the championship flight.
Mulkey beat Jim Schvandeveldt and Praus beat Mike Whitty in the semifinal matches.
In the third flight, for the golfers who lost in their first matches in the second flight, Kevin Resendez beat Joe Bird for the title.
Championship Flight
First Round
Camden Chose d. Robin Oliver
Amos Baker d. Tom Bigelow
Matt Schueneman d. Ron Beckham
Andrew Kimbell d. Jason Humphrey
Charlie Stankiewicz d. Kris Schueneman
Rich Edwards d. Rhett Kelton
Jimmy Kelley d. Ron Schaab
Lance Hendrix d. Marty Stephens
Quarterfinals
Camden Chose d. Amos Baker
Andrew Kimbell d. Matt Schueneman
Charlie Stankiewicz d. Rich Edwards
Jimmy Kelley d. Lance Hendrix
Semifinals
Camden Chose d. Andrew Kimbell
Jimmy Kelley d. Charlie Stankiewicz
Final
Camden Chose d. Jimmy Kelley
First Flight
Quarterfinals
Tom Bigelow d. Robin Oliver
Jason Humphrey d. Ron Beckham
Rhett Kelton d. Kris Schueneman
Marty Stephens d. Ron Schaab
Semifinals
Jason Humphrey d. Tom Bigelow
Marty Stephens d. Rhett Kelton
Final
Jason Humphrey d. Marty Stephens
Second Flight
First Round
Craig Praus d. Gary Kaiel
Andre Liloc d. Joe Bird
Mike Whitty d. Tom McAllister
Steve Stalcup d. Conrad Korsch
Tyler Mulkey d. Doug Grey
Pat Jones d. Kevin Resendez
Paul Welch d. Brady Liloc
Jim Schvaneveldt d. Pat Cahill
Quarterfinals
Craig Praus d. Andre Liloc
Mike Whitty d. Steve Stalcup
Tyler Mulkey d. Pat Jones
Jim Schvaneveldt d. Paul Welch
Semifinals
Craig Praus d. Mike Whitty
Tyler Mulkey d. Jim Schvaneveldt
Final
Tyler Mulkey d. Craig Praus
Third Flight
Quarterfinals
Joe Bird d. Gary Kaiel
Tom McAllister d. Conrad Korsch
Kevin Resendez d. Doug Grey
Brady Liloc d. Pat Cahill
Semifinals
Joe Bird d. Tom McAllister
Kevin Resendez d. Brady Liloc
Final
Kevin Resendez d. Joe Bird