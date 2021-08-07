The pair of Camden Chose and Jimmy Kelley won the top flight of the annual Ken Ware Coos Classic at Coos Golf Club over the weekend.
The two golfers, who finished first and second in the recent Southwestern Oregon Amateur tournament at the club, had rounds of 65 and 64 in the tournament for a two-day total of 129 that was nine shots better than two other squads in the Blue Flight, for the golfers with the best handicaps. The teams of Amos Baker and Danny Clayton (67-71) and Mitch Poshe and Tim Palmer (71-67) both shot 138.
The event drew 28 teams, split into two 14-team flights, and the golfers played in the best ball format throughout the event, taking the best score from among the two golfers on each hole.
The team of Craig Praus and Ronnie Davis had the best net score in the Blue Flight, shooting 64 and 62 for a two-day total of 126. Matt and Kris Schueneman were second at 131 (65-66) and third place was a tie between the teams of John McAllister and Shane Morehead (64-70), Joe Bird and Renny Bray (66-68) and Brett McGilvery and Zach Holt (71-63), all finishing at 134.
In the Yellow Flight, the best gross score was posted by Patrick Jones and Lance Hendrix, who shot 71 and 76 for a total of 147. Two teams tied for second with scores of 153 — Greg Mulkey and Rick Stevens (82-71) and Ken Ware and Paul Welch (77-76).
The team of Les Kaye and John Godines had the top net score, with rounds of 68 and 57 for a total of 125. Two teams tied for second, with both the pair of Rick Fisher and Rick Abbott, and Alvin Estacio and Patty Cun having rounds of 64 and 63 for a total of 127.