The first state titles of the winter season will be decided this weekend in Oregon City with North Bend and Marshfield among the schools entered in the competition.
The state cheerleading championships will be decided over a long day with three different sessions, 88 schools and one entirely new category of competition.
North Bend and Marshfield both are in the morning session at Oregon City High School, and both competing in the traditional cheerleading division.
They are among 13 schools in Class 4A, which competes in the morning in an alternating schedule with Class 5A schools, rotating back and forth between the two classifications.
North Bend is third among the Class 4A schools, at 9:25 a.m., and Marshfield is the final one, at 11:25. In all, 14 Class 5A schools compete in the same session.
The afternoon session includes the Class 3A/2A/1A traditional division, among those schools Siuslaw competing at 3:30 p.m., as well as all the schools in the new coed game day division. A total of 19 schools are trying the new division, split into Class 6A/5A and Class 4A/3A/2A/1A.
The evening session includes the Class 6A squads competing in the traditional division as well as all the coed teams in the traditional division.
In the traditional format, teams have a maximum time limit of 2 minutes and 30 seconds, with an overall routine that must include at least one cheer and a music portion. Teams are judged in three areas: building skills, tumbling/jumps and overall routine.
The new game day competition includes three elements, in the following order: A band dance to music traditionally played by a pep band, which does not allow stunting or tumbling but can include jumps or kicks; a situational cheer for either an offensive or defensive situation (the teams won’t know which in advance) determined by a cue from the announcer, which can include stunts, tumbling, jumps and kicks; and the performance of the cheer to the school’s fight song, which also can include stunts, tumbling, jumps and kicks. In the final two parts, the teams should do cheers designed to lead the crowd.
The time limit is three minutes.
North Bend’s team includes captain Amyaika Funk, captain Alyssa Bernhardt, Kiyannah Reed, Maili Hiner-Ellis, Addi Carlstrom, Kylee Ditts, Nikki Hayward and Addison Hansen.
Marshfield’s squad includes Emily Kirk, Clara Hughes, Natalie Jadin, Jessica Katasse, Shayla Brill, Cece Cox, Queenie Crisotomo, Evalee Van Leuven and Joseline Sermeno.
For a complete list of teams and time schedule, visit www.osaa.org.