2023 North Bend Cheer Team

2023 North Bend Cheer Team

The first state titles of the winter season will be decided this weekend in Oregon City with North Bend and Marshfield among the schools entered in the competition.

The state cheerleading championships will be decided over a long day with three different sessions, 88 schools and one entirely new category of competition.

2023 Marshfield Cheer Team

2023 Marshfield Cheer Team


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters