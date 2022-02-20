North Bend finished eighth in the recent Class 5A state cheerleading championships.
Lebanon took the title with a score of 100.80. The teams were judged for their building skills, tumbling/jumps and overall routine.
North Bend scored 80.10.
The other trophy winners were Ridgeview (97.30), West Albany (95.20), South Albany (92.50) and Crater (91.80).
Competing in the coed division dominated by larger schools, Marshfield finished 16th with 58.20 points. Philomath, which finished just in front of the Pirates, and Siuslaw, which was just behind them, were the only other schools from the Class 4A field to compete in the division.
Four of the five trophies went to Class 6A schools, with Westview winning the title with a score of 107.0, followed by Tualatin (99.00), McMinnville (95.90), Redmond (95.80) and Roseburg (95.70). Redmond was the only Class 5A school to earn a trophy.
The other division winners were Rainier for Class 3A-2A-1A, Gladstone for Class 4A and Newberg for Class 6A. Newberg had the top score of the day in any division, 111.40.