COOS BAY — Cascade Christian will play for the Class 3A state title for the third year in a row after beating top-ranked Westside Christian 56-51 in the semifinals at Marshfield High School on Friday.
The Challengers are hoping for a better result after losing to Yamhill-Carlton last year and Oregon Episcopal in 2020.
“Third time’s the charm,” said Cody Reece, the Challengers’ senior point guard. “We’ve got to get it done this time.
“It’s good to be back.”
Cascade Christian faces De La Salle North Catholic in the championship game at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School. The Knights beat Dayton 56-40 in the other semifinal.
The Challengers had to win a dogfight with the Eagles to get to the final, building an 11-point lead in the second half, losing all of it, and then coming up with clutch plays down the stretch, including a number of free throws by Reece to clinch the win.
“My senior point guard stepped up at the end,” Cascade Christian coach Brian Morse said. “He showed some real poise.”
Reece had a phenomenal game with 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists — he would have had a triple-double but teammates missed a couple of shots off great passes inside.
“He works so hard,” Morse said. “He’s such a fierce competitor.
“He’s the guy you want to go to battle with.”
Reece said he likes to have the ball in his hands at the end of the game, but that any of his teammates would have done the same.
“I am comfortable with all our guys,” he said. “We have a good squad.”
Reece made eight of nine free throws on the night, while also handling the pressure by Westside Christian’s defense all night.
He said Cascade Christian’s 12 turnovers were a lot better than the first meeting with the Eagles earlier this year, which Westside Christian won.
“I think we executed pretty well,” he said. “The game before, we had turnovers against their press. Tonight, we were able to break it.”
Beating the press enabled Cascade Christian to get into its offense, which included getting good looks from a number of players, especially 6-foot-11 center Austin Maurer.
“We hit shots when we needed to,” Reece said. “Having the big guy in the middle to drop off to for a layup is nice.”
Maurer put the Challengers in front for good with a 3-pointer with 6:28 to go, moments after missing from the same spot.
Teammate Landon Hess grabbed the rebound from the miss and got the ball to Reece, who was going to put up his own 3 when he saw Maurer open.
“I saw him setting up there and got it to him,” he said.
Morse had a good feeling when he saw the situation.
“The first one I thought he was going to make,” Morse said. “The second one, I said, ‘He’s going to nail this one.’
“He is not going to miss twice in a row from the same spot.”
Reese had a rebound basket on Cascade Christian’s next possession and the Challengers were in front the rest of the way, though Westside Christian did get it down to one point again before Reece’s free throw string.
Reece said one of the biggest keys in the win was Cascade Christian’s defense neutralizing one-on-one drives by the Eagles.
“They’re amazing athletes,” he said. “We had to try to contain.”
Cascade Christian’s biggest lead was 38-27 on a tip-in by Mauer early in the third quarter. That’s when Jaymeson Ye and the Eagles got back into the game.
Ye, who finished with 23 points, started the run with a layin and teammates Jamison Poindexter and Eli Lerman hit 3-pointers. Ye added a couple of free throws and hit his own 3 to beat the third-quarter buzzer and pull Westside Christian within five points. He then scored the first five points of the fourth on two more free throws and a three-point play before Cascade Christian finished off the win.
Maurer finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds and his twin brother, Peyton, added seven points. Justice Jackson had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles.
After the buzzer, Morse and Westside Christian coach David Henry shared a long embrace. Henry played on Cascade Christian’s title team in 2007 and coached under Morse for several years before moving on to Westside Christian and the two remain close.
“He’s always rooting for us when we’re not playing each other,” Morse said, adding that he has the same approach. “I want all my former coaches to succeed — except when they are playing me.”
After beating the No. 1 team, Cascade Christian now faces another foe from the same league, No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic.