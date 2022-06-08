Wayne Butler of Bandon has a healthy lead in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models points race early in the NASCAR oval track season at Coos Bay Speedway.
Most of the other divisions have tight points races, with families being themes in several of them.
Butler has a lead of more than 50 points in the Super Late Models through four events, with 122 points. Preston Luckman of Coos Bay and Braden Fugate of Bandon are tied for second with 70 points.
In the Sportsman Late Models, Dustin Hitner of Coos Bay has 128 points, followed by Jacob Emery (124) and Ryan Emry (122) of Corvallis. Neil Dubisar of Coos Bay is fourth with 112.
Toby McIntyre of Coos Bay leads the Three Rivers Casino Street Stocks division with 178 points, followed by two other McIntyres, Loren with 172 and Kelly with 154. Tallon Dubisar of Coquille is fourth with 140.
Bid Van Loon and Jim Van Loon of Douglas County are tied for first in the Mini Outlaws division with 178 points each. Jamie Daniels of Coos Bay is next with 164.
Alex Butler of Bandon leads the Hornets division with 182 points. Ken Fox of North Bend has 172, Dave Fults of Coos Bay 150 and Alexus Baker of Myrtle Point 146.
Drake Vincent of Myrtle Point leads the popular Junior Stingers division with 186 points. Tucker Dubisar of Coquille has 176, DJ Nelson of Coos Bay 174 and Jeremy Vincent of Myrtle Point 158.
The next night of NASCAR racing at the speedway is June 11, the South Coast Shopper Carload Night.
Admission is $23 for a carload, $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under.
A family pass for two adults and up to three kids is $35.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m., with racing starting at 6:30.
That is followed on June 15 by the second Wednesday Night Throwdown of the season. Admission that night is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens and $25 for a family pass.
The annual two-day visit for the McDonald’s Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour is June 17 and June 18.
General admission is $20 on June 17, with the fee $18 for senior citizens and military, $8 for children 7 to 11 and $5 for kids 6 and under.
On June 18, General admission is $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and military, $12 for children 7 to 11 and $8 for kids 6 and under.
The racing the past two weekends at the speedway, including two NASCAR dirt track events on May 28 and 29 and a full weekend of NHRA drag racing on Saturday and Sunday, were rained out.
For a full schedule and results from earlier this year, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.