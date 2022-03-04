COOS BAY — Burns used tough defense and the strong inside play of freshman Akylah Kaino to beat Oregon Episcopal 43-26 on Friday and advance to the Class 3A girls championship game at Marshfield High School.
The Hilanders face league rival Nyssa in the championship game Saturday night.
The Aardvarks saw their Cinderella run stop one game short of the final after they went on a late-season win streak that included victories in the league playoffs to reach the state playoffs and an upset at top-ranked Willamina to reach the tournament.
Oregon Episcopal knocked off Creswell in the quarterfinals Thursday, but couldn’t get their offense going against Burns in the semifinals.
OES star Cayton Smith had 18 points, but struggled with her shooting against the tight defense of Kaitlyn Wright, and the Aardvarks couldn’t get consistent scoring out of any other players.
Wright relished the role of guarding Smith.
“I love defense and I love challenges,” she said.
Burns coach Kris Sanders said he wasn’t surprised by the effort of Wright.
“We put her on their best player every time,” he said.
Wright is one of five seniors for the Hilanders who will be playing in the championship game for the first time.
“I’m just really excited,” she said.
The inside play of Kaino was key in the HIlanders pulling away in the second half after both teams struggled to find the hoop the opening two quarters, which found Burns up 15-13 at the break.
Kaino finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds in the win.
“I am beyond proud of her,” Wright said. “I’ve never seen a freshman play like her and have the skills she has.”
Burns led 24-18 heading to the fourth quarter and stretched the advantage to 13 points on two hoops and a free throw by Kaino and then a 3-pointer from the corner by Ashley Wright. That lead was too big for OES to overcome.
Burns has been a regular in the tournament, but hasn’t been in the final since back-to-back trips in 2015 and 2016.
“I’m just proud of these girls,” Sanders said. “They fought through a tough first half. We weren’t getting what we wanted.
“OES is a good defensive team. They are in-your-face.”
Burns made some halftime adjustments and moved the ball around in the second half, shooting better than 50 percent. Kaitlyn Wright and Kaya Dobson each finished with eight points and Ashley Wright scored six.
In the final, they will face league rival Nyssa, which outlasted Sutherlin 48-44 in the other semifinal. Tip time is 8:30 p.m. Saturday.