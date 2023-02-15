north bend cheer trophy 2023.jpg

The North Bend cheer team earned a trophy after finishing fifth in the Class 4A traditional division at the state championships Saturday.

 Contributed photo

North Bend’s cheer team placed fifth in the Class 4A traditional division at the state championships on Saturday at Oregon City High School.

The Bulldogs finished behind champion Gladstone, Sweet Home, The Dalles and Newport in the division, which included 12 total schools. Marshfield had been scheduled to compete but was a late scratch from the schedule.



Email Newsletters