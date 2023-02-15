North Bend’s cheer team placed fifth in the Class 4A traditional division at the state championships on Saturday at Oregon City High School.
The Bulldogs finished behind champion Gladstone, Sweet Home, The Dalles and Newport in the division, which included 12 total schools. Marshfield had been scheduled to compete but was a late scratch from the schedule.
Gladstone won the title with a total of 102.40 points, with the teams judged in three different categories — building skills, tumbling/jumps and overall routine.
North Bend was graded highest, relative to the other schools, in tumbling/jumps, with the fourth-best total for that category. The Bulldogs ranked fifth for building skills and seventh for overall routine.
It was North Bend’s first time earning a trophy at state since 2014.
The squad includes captains Amyaika Funk and Alyssa Bernhardt along with Kiyannah Reed, Maili Hiner-Ellis, Addi Carlstrom, Kylee Ditts, Nikki Hayward and Addison Hansen.
The Bulldogs are coached by Lena Franson and Brittany Goll.
Other state champions Saturday included Rainier in Class 3A/2A/1A traditional (Siuslaw was seventh), Lebanon in Class 5A traditional, Newberg in 6A small traditional, Westview in 6A large traditional and McMinnville in coed traditional.
In the new coed game day division, Scio was the winner for Class 4A/3A/2A/1A and Central and Thurston tied for the title in 6A/5A.