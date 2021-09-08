School hasn’t officially started yet, but North Bend’s volleyball team already has two Midwestern League wins — both on the road.
The Bulldogs traveled to the Rogue Valley on Thursday and swept Eagle Point, winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.
Earlier, North Bend also beat Churchill to open the season.
“We got off to a slow start again, but turned things around quickly,” coach Summer Sawyer said. “We had a lot of unforced errors early in set 1 but got things back on track.”
North Bend got an offensive lift from Bridget Gould and Mya Massey, who had 13 and nine kills, respectively.
“It feels pretty good to be 2-0 in league,” Sawyer said.
North Bend steps out of league play Tuesday for the annual rivalry game with Marshfield at the Pirate Palace before jumping back into league play Thursday at home against Crater.
PIRATES WIN TWO: Marshfield won its first two official matches of the season at home Thursday, sweeping Brookings-Harbor and South Umpqua.
Paige MacDuff and Tatum Montiel had 12 kills each in the 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 win over Brookings-Harbor.
Ava Ainsworth had a team-best four aces, Gracie Peach had 17 assists and Kate Miles had eight digs.
The Pirates topped South Umpqua 25-13, 25-8, 25-23.
MacDuff had 12 kills and Montiel 11. Montiel and Miles had four aces each and Bonner three. Peach and Ainsworth had eight digs each and combined for 27 assists (14 by Ainsworth).