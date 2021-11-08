A lot of high school teams celebrate October as breast cancer awareness month by adding some pink elements to their uniforms, such as socks or hair ribbons.
North Bend’s volleyball team took things a step further, organizing a fundraiser to support breast cancer programs.
Before Saturday’s playoff win over St. Helens, the Bulldogs presented the proceeds raised by the team — $4,747 total — to the owner of Bree’s Upscale Resale, a South Coast business with stores in North Bend, Bandon and Coquille the supports community members fighting cancer.
“The community was phenomenal with stepping up and supporting our cause and donating,” said North Bend coach Summer Sawyer, who did a similar fundraiser when she was coaching in North Carolina and thought it would be a good cause here.
The team sold merchandise during the week leading up to the final regular-season match against Springfield and also got donations from the community for a silent auction. Some people baked items for a sale and there was a successful 50-50 raffle during the match.
“A bunch of people stepped up to make it a beautiful night,” Sawyer said. “I’m proud of them for their efforts and the moneys they were able to raise.”