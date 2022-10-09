Marshfield and North Bend played to a scoreless draw in their first rivalry soccer match of the season Tuesday, played at North Bend’s Vic Adams Field.

The result left the Pirates second (2-1-1) and North Bend third (1-1-2) at the midway point of the Sky-Em League season, both trailing unbeaten Marist Catholic.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters