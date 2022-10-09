Marshfield and North Bend played to a scoreless draw in their first rivalry soccer match of the season Tuesday, played at North Bend’s Vic Adams Field.
The result left the Pirates second (2-1-1) and North Bend third (1-1-2) at the midway point of the Sky-Em League season, both trailing unbeaten Marist Catholic.
Marshfield opened the second half at Junction City on Thursday night (Results were not available) and host Cottage Grove on Tuesday. North Bend played Marist Catholic on Thursday and hosts Junction City on Tuesday.
SUTHERLIN 8, COQUILLE 0: The Bulldogs beat the visiting Coquille-Myrtle Point squad, keeping the DevilCats winless on the season.
Sutherlin is 7-1 on the season with six shutouts and is in second place in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 behind North Valley, which beat the Bulldogs 4-3 last week.
Coquille was at St. Mary’s on Thursday (results were not available) and hosts Cascade Christian on Monday and Lakeview on Wednesday, its final home game.
MARSHFIELD 4, NORTH BEND 3: The visiting Pirates beat the Bulldogs on Tuesday in the first of two league games.
The Pirates improved to 2-0-2 in league play, including a draw against league-leading Marist Catholic last week. North Bend fell to 0-4.