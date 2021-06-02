COOS BAY — North Bend and Marshfield both had multiple winners during the second swim meet of the high school season at Mingus Park on Friday.
It was the second of three straight Fridays with meets at Mingus Park to start the season for the Bulldogs and Pirates, who are sharing training time at the outdoor pool in the Coos Bay Park, as well as for Reedsport. Cottage Grove and Phoenix also joined the three South Coast schools Friday.
North Bend’s girls won eight of the 11 events, including two wins each by Bella Jones (100- and 200-yard freestyle) and Natalie Cheal (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Rebecca Witharm won the 500 freestyle for North Bend and was second in the 50 freestyle. Gillian Baxter won the 100 breaststroke and North Bend also won both the medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Marshfield’s Mira Matthews, who missed the first meet because of the state track meet, won the 50 freestyle and was second to Jones in the 100 freestyle.
The Pirates also won the 200 freestyle relay.
Reedsport’s Gesme Kramer was third in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle.
Finley Cheal won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke and Mavrick Macalino won the individual medley and 100 freestyle.
Zach Holt won the breaststroke and was third in the 200 freestyle for North Bend, which also won the medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Marshfield got individual wins by Robert Kliewer in the 100 butterfly (he finished .30 seconds ahead of brother Marcus) and Trey Kirk in the 500 freestyle. The Pirates also won the 200 freestyle relay.
Aiden Bright finished third in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the breaststroke for Reedsport.
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend, 2:04.53; 3. Marshfield, 2:23.70; 4. North Bend B, 2:27.30.
200 Freestyle — 1. Bella Jones, NB, 2:06.28; 3. Kally Haynes, Mar, 2:18.68; 4. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 2:24.10; 5. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 2:31.49; 6. Maryam Qadir, NB, 2:34.83; 7. Sara Weatherly, Mar, 2:35.40.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Natalie Cheal, NB, 2:27.93; 3. Eli Delgado, Mar, 2:51.25; 5. Kenda Reed, NB, 2:59.31.
50 Freestyle — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 26.80; 2. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 26.96; 3. Gesme Kramer, Ree, 30.48; 4. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 30.59; 7. Charlise Stark, NB, 33.73; 10. Shannon Church, Mar, 41.89.
100 Butterfly — 1. Natalie Cheal, NB, 1:07.96; 4. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:31.66; 6. Channon Church, Mar, 2:39.82.
100 Freestyle — 1. Bella Jones, NB, 59.07; 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 1:02.05; 4. Gillian Baxter, NB, 1:04.22; 5. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 1:06.93; 6. Gesme Kramer, Ree, 1:07.43; 7. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 1:08.80; 8. Maryam Qadir, NB, 1:11.03.
500 Freestyle — 1. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 5:57.57; 3. Kally Haynes, Mar, 6:08.54; 4. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 6:21.87; 5. Eli Delgado, Mar, 6:50.03; 6. Kendra Reed, NB, 7:04.14.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield, 1:55.14; 2. North Bend, 2:05.71.
100 Backstroke — 1. Kassidy, CG, 1:12.50; 2. Paige Kirchner, Mar, 1:17.64; 3. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 1:17.65; 4. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:20.50; 8. Charlise Stark, NB, 1:30.34.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Gillian Baxter, NB, 1:19.63; 2. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 1:21.46; 4. Kierra Cooley, Mar, 1:23.49; 6. Sara Heatherly, Mar, 1:33.29.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend, 4:06.26; 2. Marshfield, 4:17.51; 4. Marshfield B, 4:27.71.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend (Trenton Parrott, Zach Holt, Finley Cheal, Mavrick Macalino), 1:52.00; 4. Marshfield (Ishmail , Jonas Batdorff, Markus Kliewer, Trevor Robbins), 2:17.13.
200 Freestyle — 1. Finley Cheal, NB, 1:59.23; 2. Madden Robertson, NB, 2:13.13; 3. Zach Holt, NB, 2:19.42; 4. Jack Waddington, Mar, 2:22.52; 5. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 2:32.72.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 2:11.63; 2. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 2:23.19; 3. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 2:23.57; 4. Ternton Parrott, NB, 2:32.65; 5. Tyler Hill, NB, 2:52.35.
50 Freestyle — 1. Tyler Clark, Pho, 26.79; 2. Ian Wakeling, NB, 227.11; 3. Aiden Bright, Ree, 27.24; 6. Julian Hernandez, NB, 29.85; 7. Roman Fritz, NB, 31.32; 8. Ishmael Rodriguez, Mar, 31.58; 9. Evan Hernadnez, NB, 32.58; 10. Jacob Alvarez, Ree, 33.23; 11. Gabriel Dresser, Mar, 34.77; 13. Aiden Wilson, NB, 35.22; 14. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 35.99; 16. Cody Perry, NB, 41.01.
100 Butterfly — 1. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 1:04.41; 2. Marcus Kliewer, Mar, 1:04.71; 3. Ian Wakeling, NB, 1:08.29; 4. Tyuler Hill, NB, 1:24.18; 6. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 1:27.48.
100 Freestyle — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 54.01; 5. Ishmael Rodriguez, Mar, 1:12.35; 6. Julian Hernandez, NB, 1:17.00; 7. Evan Hernandez, NB, 1:21.10; 9. Gabriel Dresser, Mar, 1:23.35; 10. Aiden Wilson, NB, 1:28.82; 11. Cody Perry, NB, 1:32.14.
500 Freestyle — 1. Trey Kirk, Mar, 5:52.96; 2. Madden Robertson, NB, 6:15.10; 4. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 7:07.96.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield, 1:44.60; 3. North Bend, 1:56.49.
100 Backstroke — 1. Finley Cheal, NB, 1:00.34; 2. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 1:09.86; 3. Trenton Parrott, NB, 1:11.3; 4. Trey Kirk, Mar, 1:17.85; 8. Jacob Alvarez, Ree, 1:52.08.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Zach Holt, NB, 1:07.74; 2. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 1:14.02; 5. Jack Waddington, Mar, 1:15.94; 6. Aiden Bright, Ree, 1:21.69; 7. Roman Fritz, NB, 1:26.11; 8. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 1:28.49; 9. Carson Spurgeon, Ree, 1:45.01.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend, 3:45.70; 2. Marshfield, 4:00.86; 3. Marshfield B, 4:31.15; 5. North Bend B, 4:32.03.