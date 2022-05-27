NORTH BEND — Going into the Class 5A state tennis tournament, North Bend doubles partners Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson had not lost more than three games against an opponent all season.
Then, in their first match of the tournament, against Hood River Valley’s Brissa Rojas and Vivian Olson, Frank and Knutson lost the first three games of the match.
Frank admitted she was maybe a little worried.
Knutson said she “didn’t know what I was doing” and that she thought “We need to just get our stuff together.”
The Bulldogs sure did that, eventually winning the whole tournament, becoming the first North Bend doubles team to ever capture a state title.
“Once we won that next game, I felt a lot better,” Frank said of the partners overcoming the early deficit.
The North Bend pair won the next 12 games of their opening match for a 6-3, 6-0 victory. Then in the quarterfinals, they topped Crescent Valley’s Anna Nguyen and Nicole Huang 6-2, 6-1. They beat Wilsonville’s Mia Poppe and Katie Scoggins 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals.
North Bend still had one giant test, the championship match against top seeds Zoe Hughes and Kara Paterson of Crescent Valley in what became by far the closest match they had all year.
“It was stressful,” Knutson said, adding that it also was loud because of the big crowd and multiple doubles championship matches going at the same time (Class 5A and 6A girls and boys doubles) on adjacent courts.
“I kind of blocked it out,” she said of the noise.
Once again, the North Bend pair found themselves down three games to none in the first set
Just like in the opening match, the Bulldogs turned things around. They won six of the next eight games to go up 6-5 and then won a tiebreaker after the Crescent Valley pair evened the set at 6-all. They lost the first point in the tiebreaker but went on to win it 7-5.
Frank said there was a lot of relief after the Bulldogs won the first set, “because we had a set to spare.”
The North Bend duo went up 5-2 in the final but Crescent Valley’s pair won the next two. Finally, with Frank serving, one of Crescent Valley’s players hit the ball long at match point and it was over, North Bend winning 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
The players said the realization they were state champions didn’t set in immediately, but when it did they were proud of their accomplishment.
“It’s exciting,” Frank said.
“I think it’s cool,” added Knutson, pointing out that the pair becoming North Bend’s first doubles champions “is the coolest part of it.”
The title match completed a perfect season for Knutson and Frank as doubles partners. It was Frank’s second trip to the state tournament and second successful one. When she was a freshman, she reached the title match with partner Macy Metcalf, but the pair lost.
Their sophomore season was cancelled after two practices because of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, which also altered their junior season, a short season that did not include a state tournament.
“I knew we would do good (this season),” Knutson said, because of “how well we work together.”
Frank agreed.
“I didn’t know we would win it all (most of the season),” she said, adding that the first time she thought they had a chance to win was “after districts — we cruised through districts.”
North Bend coach Corey Goll said he was happy for the champions.
“I’ve been proud of everything these girls have done,” he said. “That goes for all 13 of them I coached this year, just sticking it out whatever this four years have looked like.
“It’s been tough. This year, the kids that wanted to play came out and played hard.”
And for Frank and Knutson, the result was the state title in the toughest match of the season.
Goll said his message going into the final was simple.
“I said, ‘Go out there and have fun and whatever happens happens,’” he recalled.
Asked if they followed his suggestion, Frank said, “It was fun, especially after we won the first set.”