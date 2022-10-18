football

Peyton Forester had a pair of big plays in the final minutes 80 seconds of the game and North Bend came from behind to beat Hidden Valley 21-18 on Friday night in Grants Pass.

The Mustangs had gone ahead 18-14 with 3:11 to go on a touchdown run, but North Bend rallied, aided by a big Hidden Valley penalty that nullified an interception.

