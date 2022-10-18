Peyton Forester had a pair of big plays in the final minutes 80 seconds of the game and North Bend came from behind to beat Hidden Valley 21-18 on Friday night in Grants Pass.
The Mustangs had gone ahead 18-14 with 3:11 to go on a touchdown run, but North Bend rallied, aided by a big Hidden Valley penalty that nullified an interception.
Forester scored on a 12-yard pass from Cole Hansen with just 1:16 to go, a touchdown set up by a big run by Hansen on a quarterback keeper. Clayten Wharton’s kick gave the Bulldogs the three-point lead.
And Forester came up with an interception to help seal the win.
North Bend improved to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in Class 4A District 4. Hidden Valley is 2-5 overall and 1-4 in league play. The Bulldogs have their final home game Friday, hosting Ashland, before finishing the regular season at unbeaten Henley on Oct. 28.
HENLEY 29, MARSHFIELD 15: The Hornets avenged a playoff loss to the Pirates in Pete Susick Stadium last fall by beating Marshfield on its home field Friday night and staying perfect on the season.
Henley improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play in the Hornets’ closest game of the season.
Shaw Stork had three touchdown passes for the Hornets, including a 74-yard pass to Owen Cheyne early in the game and a 30-yard pass to Cheyne after the Pirates had gone in front 15-14 in the third quarter. His final touchdown, again to Cheyne, covered 40 yards and secured the win in the fourth quarter.
Henley’s other touchdown came on a double pass from Logan Whitlock to Chris Janney gave the Hornets a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Pirates bounced back with the next three scores — a pair of short touchdown runs by John Lemmons sandwiched around a field goal by Qwetyn Petty.
Marshfield fell to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in league play heading into its final home game against Hidden Valley on Friday.
The Pirates finish the regular season Oct. 28 on the road against Mazama, the team they beat in the semifinals on the way to the state final last fall.
SOUTH UMPQUA 49, COQUILLE 12: The Red Devils lost for the second straight week on the road in the Far West League (Class 3A District 3).
The Lancers, who lost the Class 3A championship game to Siuslaw last fall, improved to a perfect 7-0 in league play, keeping pace with Cascade Christian.
Coquille fell to 4-3, with losses also to Cascade Christian and to Lakeview on the final play of the game last week. The Red Devils are home for the final two games of the regular season, hosting Douglas on Friday and then St. Mary’s of Medford on Oct. 28, when a win would likely propel Coquille into the playoffs.
POWERS 59, GLENDALE 12: The Cruisers rolled to another easy six-player win in their regular-season home finale on Friday.
Powers had another big day on offense, generating 473 yards. Quarterback Rene Sears had three touchdown passes and Lane Jones had two TD receptions (one from Tayton Allen).
Brothers Alex and Patrick Mahmoud both had two rushing touchdowns while Jace Shorb had a touchdown run and a touchdown reception to lead Powers.
Powers allowed 185 yards, most coming late with the Cruisers far ahead. Alex Mahmoud had two interceptions and Talon Blanton also had an interception and six tackles. Sears had nine tackles in the win.
The Cruisers, still unbeaten on the season, finish the regular season at Riddle on Friday before moving on to the first six-player playoffs sanctioned by OSAA.
BANDON 42, REEDSPORT 0: The Tigers bounced back from a loss to Oakland a week ago with a shutout win at home over the Brave.
Bandon improved to 3-2 in league play and 3-3 overall, sitting in third place in Class 2A District 3.
The Tigers will advance to the playoffs if they can win their final two games, at Rogue River on Friday and at home against the combined North Douglas-Yoncalla team on Oct. 28.
Gold Beach remained perfect on the season and first in the league standings with a 64-41 win at Illinois Valley. Next, the Panthers host Oakland, which also is unbeaten in the league standings after a 54-6 win over the North Douglas-Yoncalla squad.
Reedsport, which is winless on the season, visits the North Douglas-Yoncalla team on Friday at North Douglas and hosts Oakland to finish the season.