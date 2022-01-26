NORTH BEND — The North Bend boys basketball team is trying to keep a positive attitude as losses mount in the tough Midwestern League.
The Bulldogs fell to visiting Thurston 70-30 on Friday when the Colts pulled away from a close contest over the last 2 ½ quarters.
It was North Bend’s ninth loss in a row, including six league games. Most of those scores have not been particularly close.
“It gets mentally challenging when the score gets out of hand,” North Bend coach Bill Callaway said. “We are trying to stay positive.
“They are keeping a good attitude.”
North Bend started well against the Colts, trailing 13-12 through one quarter and by two points midway through the second before Thurston took over with tough pressure defense that led to several North Bend turnovers and fast breaks for the Colts.
Thurston blew the game open by outscoring the Bulldogs 37-8 in the second half.
North Bend kept it close early with Paolo Flores scoring all eight of his points in the first quarter and David Roberts and Bryant Wicks hitting 3-pointers early in the second.
“We’ve had a hard time sustaining good play,” Callaway said. “Way too often, two turns into three bad possessions in a row, and then four or five.”
North Bend, which also struggled rebounding in the second half, is trying to meld together a roster that includes a few seniors and a number of younger players. Three of Friday’s starters are sophomores and another who has been a starter is out nursing an injury.
Flores led the Bulldogs Friday with his first-quarter output. Peyton Forester, like Flores a sophomore, added seven points.
Nate Stiffler had a game-high 19 points for the Colts, including three 3-pointers in the third quarter as Thurston stretched its lead.
The Colts improved to 2-3 in league play.
North Bend has road games at Willamette (on Tuesday) and Ashland (on Friday) this week before four straight home contests starting Feb. 1 against Springfield.
Earlier in the week the Bulldogs lost a nonleague contest to Brookings-Harbor 58-49 and fell at Springfield 56-14.