North Bend’s girls basketball team finished the season with a 65-33 loss to top-ranked Willamette at home on Tuesday.
Adrianna Frank had 13 points, Kylee Lambert eight and Trinity Barker six.
Brynn Smith had five 3-pointers and 25 points and Maddy Warberg added four 3-pointers and 12 points for the Wolverines, the two freshmen among the talented group that has led Willamette to a 24-1 record heading into the playoffs.
North Bend finished its final season in Class 5A with an 11-14 record.
“With a few exceptions, I feel like we won the games we should have,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “I wish that our girls could have all been able to experience a playoff game.
“I’m proud of them for supporting each other and for representing our school with a positive attitude every night they were on the floor.”
North Bend finished 5-11 in the final league standings while Willamette was a perfect 16-0. Crater, Springfield and Churchill all tied for second at 12-4 and fifth-place Thurston also got into the playoffs after finishing 8-8.
Willamette hosts Milwaukie on Saturday and Springfield is home against West Albany while Crater hosts Putnam. Thurston is at Crook County and Churchill at Corvallis. The winners advance to the state tournament at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
North Bend’s boys fell to Willamette 68-26 to end the year winless in the tough Midwestern League.
Churchill finished 15-1 in league play while Crater was 12-4, Ashland 11-5 and Eagle Point 10-6.
The league’s top four teams all will host games Friday for a spot in the state tournament. Churchill hosts The Dalles, Eagle Point entertains Hood River Valley, Crater is home against Corvallis and Ashland hosts La Salle Prep. Willamette visits Silverton.