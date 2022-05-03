North Bend’s girls tennis team topped North Eugene 4-3 in a Midwestern League match on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won all three doubles matches in straight sets.
Adrianna Frank and Olivia Knutson won their match 6-0, 6-0, while Trinity Barker and Haley Reeves were victorious 6-2, 6-3. Madison West and Emily West won at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1.
North Bend’s only win in singles came at No. 4, where Abigail Harper won her match in three sets. Both Sydney Wilson at No. 1 singles and Kristina Jegleim at No. 3 lost in three sets.