North Bend’s girls soccer team beat Marshfield 3-0 at Pete Susick Stadium in the regular-season finale on Thursday to finish second in the Sky-Em League and clinch a home game in the Class 4A play-in round.

The Bulldogs won their last three matches to finish 4-2-2 in league play with ties against Marshfield and Junction City in the first round of league play. Marshfield finished 4-3-1.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters