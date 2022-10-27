North Bend’s girls soccer team beat Marshfield 3-0 at Pete Susick Stadium in the regular-season finale on Thursday to finish second in the Sky-Em League and clinch a home game in the Class 4A play-in round.
The Bulldogs won their last three matches to finish 4-2-2 in league play with ties against Marshfield and Junction City in the first round of league play. Marshfield finished 4-3-1.
Both teams lost matches to league champion Marist Catholic earlier this season.
Both teams have a good chance to host play-in matches — Marshfield is No. 12 and North Bend No. 13 in the most recent power rankings.
Pairings will be announced following Tuesday’s matches around the state.
Winners of the play-in matches advance to the round of 16.
The Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats won their home finale with a shutout over the visiting Wildcats on Saturday and enter Tuesday’s regular-season finale against Umpqua Valley Christian needing a win or tie to take first place in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4.
Coquille is 12-1 on the season and UVC is 11-1-1, including handing the DevilCats their lone loss and winning 2-1 over Gold Beach last week.
The Monarchs topped the combined Pacific-Bandon team 5-0 on Wednesday.
Coquille’s 12 wins is a new school record.
Following Tuesday’s match, the teams will learn their playoff fates. In all, 20 teams will be in the Class 3A-2A-1A playoffs.
MARSHFIELD 3, NORTH BEND 1:
The Pirates wrapped up their second-place run in the Sky-Em League win their home win over the Bulldogs in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
Marshfield finished 4-1-3 in league play, handing league champion Marist Catholic their lone blemish in a 2-2 tie with the Spartans back on Sept. 29.
The Pirates will host a game in the Class 4A play-in round, learning their foe when the pairings are announced following Tuesday’s matches around the state.
North Bend ended up winless in league play.