NORTH BEND — North Bend’s Brylee Anderson and Bandon’s Colton Siewell put on a classic pitching duel Monday May 17 as both teams got a chance for another game in the final week of the season.
With the Tigers left out of the Class 2A-1A final week playoffs and Class 5A not having a playoff structure for the Bulldogs to take part in, the teams met at Clyde Allen Field.
“We’re just so happy as heck to play,” North Bend coach Brad Horning said.
The teams staged a battle worthy of the playoffs, at least from the perspective of the pitchers.
All the runs came in the first inning, one for the Tigers and two for the Bulldogs, and none came across the plate on base hits.
In Bandon’s half of the first inning, Wyatt Dyer and Cooper Lang hit one-out singles and Jake Watjen hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Dyer.
The entire rest of the game, Bandon had just three hits against Anderson — a second-inning single by Siewell, a fourth-inning single by Chris Butler and a fifth-inning single by Minkler.
Anderson finished with nine strikeouts, including two straight after Minkler advanced to third base as the potential tying run following his single.
Siewell was every bit as effective, after the first few batters.
Anderson opened North Bend’s half of the first with a walk, Knoll Gederos hit a single and Bridger Holmes walked. Chase Platt hit a sacrifice fly and Gederos came home on a wild pitch.
The Bulldogs never got another base hit as Siewell struck out six and was aided by stellar defense.
“Their kid pitched really well,” Horning said. “He kept it in the strike zone.”
And Bandon was strong in the field, including a number of good plays by Lang at third base.
North Bend was similarly stout behind Anderson, including a number of good plays at shortstop by Holmes and at second base by Jalen Riddle, filling in for Daylen Brown, who suffered a broken finger when he was hit by a pitch a few days earlier in a game against Roseburg.
Anderson did a good job enticing the Tigers into grounders and relatively easy fly balls.
“He threw great,” Horning said. “He avoided getting hurt by walks and was able to throw the curveball well.”
For North Bend, the game was sandwiched in between losses to Roseburg (11-1) and North Medford (9-1) and was a positive note near the end of the season.
Even if the Bulldogs would have liked to push more runs across the plate.
“We could have done better hitting,” Platt said, though he acknowledged, “We did play good defensively."
It helped that Anderson pitched perhaps his best game.
“It (makes it) a lot easier on us,” Platt said.
Despite losing to North Bend, Minkler said the Tigers played well.
“It was a good game,” he said.
It was part of a late-season surge by Bandon, which followed a five-game losing streak with a seven-game win streak.
“We flipped a switch,” Minkler said. “Toward the end of the season, we all wanted it — we fought hard. I’m proud of all the guys.”
And for a team with just four seniors — Minkler, Dyer, Watjen and Ethan Pounder — the future is bright.
“We’ve got a lot of good young guys,” Minkler said. “We’ve got a bright young future.”