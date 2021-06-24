Bulldog boys claim crown

North Bend’s boys captured the district title on Friday while competing against the swim teams from the Eugene and Springfield, including Class 6A Sheldon and South Eugene, while the Bulldogs were fifth in the girls team standings.
North Bend edged Churchill for the boys title, while Sheldon won the girls team title, followed by South Eugene, Churchill, Springfield and the Bulldogs.
North Bend’s boys got a pair of wins, by Mavrick Macalino in the 100-yard butterfly and Zach Holt in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Runner-up finishes included Macalino in the 50 freestyle, Finley Cheal in the 200 individual medley and to Macalino in the butterfly and Trenton Parrott in the 500 freestyle. North Bend also was second to Churchill in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay — both with the teams of Macalino, Cheal, Holt and Parrott.
Parrott was third in the 100 backstroke, Holt was third in the 50 freestyle, Tyler Hill was fourth in the 500 freestyle and Madden Robertson was fifth in the 100 backstroke.
North Bend’s girls didn’t get any wins, but Bella Jones was second in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Rebecca Witharm was third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 50 freestyle, while Natalie Cheal was fifth in the individual medley and sixth in the backstroke. Gillian Baxter was sixth in the backstroke.
The Bulldogs finished third in the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Baxter, Cheal, Witharm and Jones, while the same group was fourth in the medley relay. The group of Abby Woodruff, Kendra Reed, Charlise Stark and Morgan Hoefs was fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.
The meet capped the season for the Bulldogs.
Class 5A/6A Culmination Meet
At Eugene
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Churchill, 1:52.89; 4. North Bend (Natalie Cheal, Gillian Baxter, Bella Jones, Rebecca Witharm), 1:59.59. 200 Freestyle — 1. Kelsey Waslkowski, Chu, 1:59.15; 2. Bella Jones, NB, 2:02.55. 200 Individual Medley — 1. Claire Sheerin, SE, 2:11.19; 5. Natalie Cheal, NB, 2:24.11; 7. Gillian Baxter, NB, 2:34.31; 12. Abby Woodruff, NB, 2:59.85. 50 Freestyle — 1. Sarah Brown, She, 25.10; 4. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 26.60; 13. Kendra Reed, NB, 31.92100 Butterfly — 1. Sarah Brown, She, 59.09; 2. Bella Jones, NB, 1:03.03. 100 Freestyle — 1. Lauren Larsen, Chu, 55.40; 13. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:07.94; 15. Kendra Reed, NB, 1:11.48; 17. Charlise Stark, NB, 1:16.14. 500 Freestyle — 1. Kelsey Waslkowski, Chu, 5:24.59; 3. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 5:45.17; 8. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 6:05.60. 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Springfield, 1:49.46; 4. North Bend (Abby Woodruff, Kendra Reed, Charlise Stark, Morgan Hoefs), 2:03.09. 100 Backstroke — 1. Kylie Taylor, Chu, 58.97; 6. Natalie Cheal, NB, 1:06.61; 16. Charlise Stark, NB, 1:28.92100 Breaststroke — 1. Claire Sheerin, SE, 1:11.53; 6. Gillian Baxter, NB, 1:17.70; 10. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 1:23.33. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Churchill, 3:46.85; 3. North Bend (Gillian Baxter, Natalie Cheal, Rebecca Witharm, Bella Jones), 3:55.29.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Churchill, 1:41.65; 2. North Bend (Mavrick Macalino, Zach Holt, Finley Cheal, Trenton Parrott), 1:42.53. 200 Freestyle — 1. Joshua Phillips, Wil, 1:50.16; 7. Madden Robertson, NB, 2:15.85; 8. Tyler Hill, NB, 2:23.33. 200 Individual Medley — 2. Finley Cheal, NB, 2:06.01; 7. Ian Wakeling, NB, 2:39.16. 50 Freestyle — 1. Charley Page-Jones, Chu, 21.86; 2. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 22.90; 3. Zach Holt, NB, 23.83; 19. Julian Hernandez, NB, 30.71; 22. Evan Hernandez, NB, 33.68. 100 Butterfly — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 53.37; 2. Finley Cheal, NB, 54.85; 10. Ian Wakeling, NB, 1:09.16. 100 Freestyle — 1. Charley Page-Jones, Chu, 48.23; 17. Evan Hernandez, NB, 1:16.25; 19. Julian Hernandez, NB, 1:17.15. 500 Freestyle — 1. Max Heck, Chu, 5:24.63; 2. Trenton Parrott, NB, 5:40.94; 4. Tyler Hill, NB, 6:28.52. 200 Freestyle Relay — 1. South Eugene, 1:37.85; 6. North Bend (Tyler Hill, Julian Hernandez, Ian Wakeling, Madden Robertson), 1:56.18. 100 Backstroke — 1. Kyle Miller, SE, 59.01; 3. Trenton Parrott, NB, 1:08.57; 5. Madden Robertson, NB, 1:14.54. 100 Breaststroke — 1. Zach Holt, NB, 1:00.94. 400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Churchill, 3:26.51; 2. North Bend (Trenton Parrott, Zachary Holt, Finley Cheal, Mavrick Macalino), 3:28.24.