Kevin Brightbill was the overall winner in the Mayor’s Firecracker 4-K run/walk in Mingus Park on Independence Day.
Brightbill covered the course, which included three laps of the paved path around the pond and area trails and roads, in 15 minutes and 19 seconds.
He finished six seconds ahead of Tiago Schrader, with Derek McGarigal another five seconds back.
Angelo Pedrini was fourth overall in 16:06 and Shawn Sorensen fifth in 16:07.
Emily Gnecco was the top female finisher and ninth overall in 16:43. She was followed among female runners by Bryleigh Mead (17:08), Delaney Jones (17:42), Marley Petrey (17:59) and Isabella Stephenson (18:58).
A total of 92 runners and walkers completed the event, while a number of children participated in a shorter race around the pond (results were not available).
Circle the Bay
The next South Coast Running Club event is the annual Circle The Bay run, this year set for Aug. 12. The event is a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) race that can be completed either individually or as part of a three-person relay team.
Walkers will begin at 6:30 a.m. and runners at 8 a.m. Several aid stations will be set up along the course to provide water and sports drink.
The event starts and ends in Ferry Road Park on the north end of North Bend and the course follows U.S. Highway 101 through North Bend and Coos Bay and then the Coos River Highway through Eastside and over the Chandler Bridge. Runners then follow East Bay Drive back to U.S. Highway 101 before crossing the McCullough Bridge and finishing back in the park.
The relay legs are roughly 10 kilometers each (the middle one is a little longer and the final one a little shorter, but includes challenging hills).
The registration fee for individuals is $40 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $55 for non-members through July 21. After that the cost is $55 for club members and $60 for non-members.
The relay registration fee is $120 per team through July 21 and $150 after that.
People can learn more about the race or sign up for the race or become a club member through the South Coast Running Club’s website at www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
Firecracker Run
4 Kilometers
Overall Champion: Kevin Brightbill, 15:19.
Top Female: Emily Gnecco, 16:43.
Overall Male Results: 1. Kevin Brightbill, 15:19; 2. Tiago Schrader, 15:25; 3. Derek McGarigal, 15:30; 4. Angelo Pedrini, 16:06; 5. Shawn Sorensen, 16:07; 6. Talon Thomas, 16:38; 7. Jaxson Stovall, 16:44; 8. Nathan Haines, 17:10; 9. Tryson Bradford, 19:51; 10. Garrett Stout, 19:52; 11. Brycin Genaw, 19:58; 12. W. Holland, 20:14; 13. Jamie Fereday, 21:43; 14. Michael Stappler, 21:48; 15. Michael Sperling, 21:49; 16. Brandon Mead, 21:54; 17. Harley Meservey, 21:59; 18. Dan Robertson, 22:00; 19. Gary Smith, 22:34; 20. Chris Riehl, 22:36; 21. Ben Messner, 22:40; 22. Ean Stevens, 22:41; 23. Mark Godbey, 22:42; 24. Rick Parsagian, 23:12; 25. Tony Petrauski, 23:22; 26. Luke Rector, 23:52; 27. James Sperling, 24:15; 28. Ryan Reuther, 24:24; 29. George Cheal, 25:11; 30. Brody Steele, 26:10; 31. Michael O’Brien, 26:24; 32. W. Diehl, 28:48; 33. Jake Thomas, 28:50; 34. Michael Kelley, 29:14; 35. Larry Muth, 30:09; 36. Alan Remele, 30:41; 37. Jim Clarke, 32:47; 38. Jarrod Holliday, 33:44; 39. Jim Lawson, 34:43; 40. Anthony Kenyon, 42:06; 41. Daniel Brouse, 43:19; 42. M. Leslie, 52:11; 43. David Leslie, 52:17.
Overall Female Results: 1. Emily Gnecco, 16:43; 2. Bryleigh Mead, 17:08; 3. Delaney Jones, 17:42; 4. Marley Petrey, 17:59; 5. Isabella Stephenson, 18:58; 6. V. Leslie, 19:03; 7. Lexie Jones-Ortega, 19:08; 8. Lilly Iverson, 20:10; 9. I. Smith, 21:42; 10. A. Messner, 22:37; 11. Alexis Coleman, 22:41; 12. Payton Davidson, 23:13; 13. Linda Parsagian, 23:22; 14. Breanne Leckie, 23:43; 15. Nora Rector, 23:45; 16. Leah Rector, 23:48; 17. Riley MUllanix, 23:55; 18. Chelsey Wise, 24:07; 19. Alyssa Clark, 24:16; 20. Jessica Mead, 25:14; 21. Rayshal Spalding, 25:18; 22. Jill Davidson, 25:18; 23. Liza Holland, 25:24; 24. Macy Curnow, 25:37; 25. Morgan Reuther, 26:05; 26. Whitney Steele, 26:05; 27. Maria Smith, 26:46; 28. Randell Jones, 26:56; 29. R. Belter, 27:01; 30. Tiffany Hubbard, 27:38; 31. Janine Owen, 27:39; 32. Rushel Reed, 27:51; 33. Belle Holliday, 28:12; 34. Jessie Belter 28:22; 35. Melissa Torngren, 28:25; 36. Karla Hickox, 28:47; 37. Bailey Pederson, 30:10; 38. Shayonna Tripp, 30:10; 39. Debbie Brant, 30:58; 40. Judy Remele, 32:45; 41. Staci O’Brien,, 33:13; 42. Jenn Sheiring, 33:13; 43. M. Holliday, 33:34; 44. Madison Reuther, 34:13; 45. Nora Terwilliger 41:52; 46. Margie Ryan, 41:53; 47. Sierra Brouse. 42:53; 48. Tasha Kaisir 43:20.