running
Metro Creative Connection

Kevin Brightbill was the overall winner in the Mayor’s Firecracker 4-K run/walk in Mingus Park on Independence Day.

Brightbill covered the course, which included three laps of the paved path around the pond and area trails and roads, in 15 minutes and 19 seconds.

3
0
0
0
0





Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters