The first-ever South Coast Running Club trail run event at the Whiskey Run trails drew nearly 30 participants on Oct. 1.
The Run Whiskey Run event was split into three races, of 10, 5 and 1.5 miles.
Kevin Brightbill won the longest event, dubbed the Double Shot, in a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 28 seconds. Tim Hyatt was second in 1:39:05 and Jennifer Dungee third in 2:26:43.
The most popular race was the 5-mile event, the Whiskey Ginger, which was won by Luke Rector in 44:40.
He was followed, in order, by Charles Burgmuller (48:56), Isabelle Smith (49:25), Leah Rector (50:02), Eric Szewc (51:32), Mark Godbey (54:32), Gary Smith (55:26), Korrinne Ross (1:00:15), Tiffany Hubbard (1:06:21), Daren Maxwell (1:09:23), Annie Maxwell (1:12:19), Thomas Morales (1:13:49), Jeff Conboy (1:20:17), Jared Gordon (1:20:24), Michael Kelley (1:23:10) and Jessie Loper (1:30:13).
The 1.5-mile Shirley Temple run was won by David Huff in 17:46.
He was followed by Bella Roberts (17:56), Melanie Simpson (18:59), Elsa Huff (22:09), Julie Huff (22:10), Nora Rector (23:19), Winifred Sanderson (24:41), Maria Smith (26:42) and Haley Jones (29:24).
The next two events for the South Coast Running Club are the annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day and Mac’s Run near Charleston on Dec. 10.
For more information on running club events, visit the running club’s website at www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
