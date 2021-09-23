The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is encouraging early registration for the upcoming volleyball season.
“As students get back in school and sports start back up, the local youth organizations are looking to do the same,” said Garrett Stout, the sports coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club.
Registration for volleyball is currently open through the Boys & Girls Club and Epuerto Sports at www.epuertosports.com and at the club office, located at 3333 Walnut Ave. in Coos Bay.
Practices start Oct. 4 and the season runs Oct. 30-Dec. 11.
Volleyball is for boys and girls in grades 3 through 6. The fee is $85, and students also are required to have a Boys & Girls Club membership ($15).
In addition, if people are interested in coaching, the sport provides an opportunity to volunteer. And students in the eighth grade and older are eligible to gain job experience as officials.
For more information, call 541-267-6573.
Practices started last week for the fall soccer season and games run Sept. 25 through Oct. 30 for that sport.
“We are looking forward to a great year of school and athletics,” Stout said.