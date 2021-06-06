The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is planning a number of summer sports camps.
Participants in all the camps are required to have a current Boys & Girls Club membership ($15). Participants should have property clothing and shoes an bring a water bottle.
Registration for the camps is available at the Boys & Girls Club front office or on the first day of camp.
Space is limited so participants are encouraged to sign up early.
Here is the information on each camp.
TENNIS CAMP: July 5-7 at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center.
Ages 5-7 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Cost $55.
Ages 8-12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost $70.
Ages 13-18 from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. Cost $80.
All three tennis camps will be coached by Ian Bailey.
SOCCER CAMP: July 7-9 at the North Bend High School lower field for students in grades 1-6.
First and second grade, 11 a.m.-noon. Cost $65.
Third and fourth grade, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., cost $65.
Fifth and sixth grade, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., cost, $65.
Coach for all camps is Dustin Hood.
BOWLING CAMP: July 12-14 at North Bend Lanes for students age 5 to 15.
Camp runs from 10 to 11 a.m.
Cost is $35 with no ball and $65 with a ball.
Coaches will be North Bend Lanes staff.
VOLLEYBALL CAMP: July 12-15 at Boys & Girls Club gym.
Third and fourth grade, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Cost $65.
Fifth and sixth grade, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Cost $65.
Coach will be Suzanne Grami.
BASKETBALL CAMP: July 19-22 at Boys & Girls Club gym.
Kindergarden to second grade, 2 to 3 p.m. Cost $65.
Third and fourth grade, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cost $65.
Fifth and sixth grade, 5 to 6 p.m. Cost $65.
Coach will be Riley Grandinetti.
For more information on each of the summer sports camps, visit www.great-futures.org or call 541-267-6573.
Make checks payable to Boys and Girls Club of SW OR.