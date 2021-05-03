The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon’s track and field teams held their first meet of the season at North Bend High School on Saturday, April 24.
It was a beautiful day with a slight overcast and light breeze.
Competitors included boys and girls in grades 3-6 from Coquille, Coos Bay, North Bend, and local homeschooled students competing in running, jumping and throwing events achieving some good first-meet marks and times along the way.
The Boys & Girls Club would like to thank the following for all their assistance: Lynn Young, Heather Young, , Brandon Mead, Elizabeth Wyatt, Keegan Young, Andrea Pedrini, Daniel Brook, Marcella Santana, Kevin Saint, Kaley Johnson, Heather Johnson, James Johnson, BJ Wyatt, Chandler Wyatt, Chelsey Seedborg, Jessica Mead, Amit, Rachel Clark, Emmaline Willis, and others who are not named. Also, thank you to Mike Forrester and the North Bend School District for allowing the use of the North Bend High School track facilities for the program.
Boys & Girls Club meet
April 24
At North Bend High School
Third Grade Girls
100 Meter Dash — 1. Lucy Seedborg, CB, 18.90.
Long Jump — 1. Lucy Seedborg, CB, 8-6.
Softball Throw — 1. Lucy Seedborg, CB, 41-2.
Third Grade Boys
1,500 Meter Run — 1. Ace Mead, NB, 6:56.78.
100 Meter Dash — 1. Danner Johnson, CB, 17.90.
400 Meter Dash — 1. Noah White, NB, 1:32.81.
800 Meter Run — 1. Ace Mead, NB, 3:27.50.
200 meter Dash — 1. Danner Johnson, CB, 38.47; 2. Ace Mead, NB, 42.41; 3. Ethan Goucher, CB, 42.56.
Long Jump — 1. Danner Johnson, CB, 10-0 ½; 2. Noah White, NB, 8-1 ½.
Softball Throw — 1. Ethan Goucher, CB, 66-3; 2. Ace Mead, NB, 62-0; 3. Danner Johnson, CB, 61-11; 4. Kayden Brook, CB, 60-7.
Fourth Grade Girls
100 Meter Dash — 1. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 17.37; 2. Zoya Qadie, NB, 21.85.
400 Meter Dash — 1. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 1:27.59.
Long Jump — 1. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 8-10; 2. Zoya Qadir, NB, 4-7.
Softball Throw — 1. Zoya Qadir, NB, 37-9.
Fourth Grade Boys
1,500 Meter Run — 1. Angelo Pedrini, NB, 6:37.18.
100 Meter Dash — 1. Kayden Brook, CB, 19.07.
400 Meter Dash — 1. Lincoln Johnson, CB, 1:38.47.
200 meter Dash — 1. Kayden Brook, CB, 42.53.
Long Jump — 1. Angelo Pedrini, NB, 8-7; 2. Lincoln Johnson, CB, 8-7; 3. Kayden Brook, CB, 8-1.
Softball Throw — 1. Angelo Pedrini, NB, 72-10; 2. Lincoln Johnson, CB, 66-7.
Fourth Grade Coed
400 Meter Relay — 1. Coos Bay (Kayden Brook, Lincoln Johnson, Kindall Wyatt and Ethan Goucher), 1:18.41.
Fifth Grade Girls
1,500 Meter Run — 1. Ella Henthorn, Coq, 5:43.13.
800 Meter Run — 1. Ella Henthorn, Coq, 3:00.53.
Fifth Grade Boys
100 Meter Dash — 1. Liam Saint, CB, 21.03.
Turbo Javelin — 1. Liam Saint, CB, 34-0.
Sixth Grade Girls
1,500 Meter Run — 1. Bryleigh Mead, NB, 6:20.50.
100 Meter Dash — 1. Kylee Brugnoli, NB, 17.25.
400 Meter Dash — 1. Kylee Brugnoli, NB, 1:25.53.
800 Meter Run — 1. Bryleigh Mead, NB, 3:13.85.
High Jump — 1. Kylee Brugnoli, NB, 3-0. Also: Bryleigh Mead, NB, NH.
Sixth Grade Boys
100 Meter Dash — 1. Aiden Whitaker, NB, 19.46.
Turbo Javelin — 1. Aiden Whitaker, NB, 52-0.
Discus — 1. Aiden Whitaker, NB, 55-3.
Shot Put — 1. Aiden Whitaker, NB, 26-7.
Sixth Grade Coed
400 Meter Relay — 1. North Bend (Bryleigh Mead, Angelo Pedrini, Noah White and Kylee Brugnoli), 1:13.15.