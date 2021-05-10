Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon track teams held their second meet of the spring on Saturday, May 1, at Sunset Middle School.
Competing in slightly overcast conditions with a light breeze, athletes from Coquille, Coos Bay and North Bend worked on improving their season marks.
Boys & Girls Club extended thanks to the following for their assistance: Lynn Young, Heather Young, Amanda Qualman, Brandon Mead, Elizabeth Wyatt, Keegan Young, Andrea Pedrini, Daniel Brook, Marcella Santana, Kevin Saint, Kaley Johnson, Heather Johnson, Joann Lehman, James Johnson, BJ Wyatt, Chandler Wyatt, Chelsey Seedborg, Jessica Mead, Andrea Pedrini, Rachel Clark, Josh White and others.
Club officials also thanked Mindie Wilson and the Coos Bay School District for allowing use of the Sunset Middle School track facilities for the program.
Results
May 1
At Sunset Middle School
Third Grade Girls
1,500 Meter Run — 1. Kendall Qualman, CB, 7:04.59.
100 Meter Dash — 1. Lucy Seedborg, CB, 17.97.
800 Meter Run — 1. Kendall Qualman, CB, 3:45.12.
200 Meter Dash — 1. Lucy Seedborg, CB, 44.06.
Long Jump — 1. Lucy Seedborg, CB, 8-2 ½; 2. Kendall Qualman, CB, 7-7.
Softball Throw — 1. Lucy Seedborg, CB, 55-8; 2. Kendall Qualman, CB, 32-3.
Third Grade Boys
1,500 Meter Run — 1. Ace Mead, NB, 6:33.44.
100 Meter Dash — 1. Danner Johnson, CB, 17.22.
400 Meter Dash — 1. Noah White, NB, 1:31.07; 2. Ace Mead, NB, 1:34.66.
800 Meter Run — 1. Ethan Goucher, CB, 3:29.16; 2. Ace Mead, NB, 3:29.22.
200 Meter Dash — 1. Danner Johnson, CB, 36.85; 2. Noah White, NB, 39.03; 3. Ethan Goucher, CB, 40.53.
Long Jump — 1. Danner Johnson, CB, 9-7; 2. Noah White, NB, 7-9; 3. Ethan Goucher, CB, 7-3 ½.
Softball Throw — 1. Ethan Goucher, CB, 66-6; 2. Danner Johnson, CB, 63-10; 3. Noah White, NB, 62-9; 4. Ace Mead, NB, 58-4.
Fourth Grade Girls
400 Meter Dash — 1. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 1:22.32.
200 Meter Dash — 1. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 37.10.
High Jump — 1. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 3-2.
Long Jump — 1. Kindall Wyatt, CB, 8-10 ½.
Fourth Grade Boys
1,500 Meter Run — 1. Angelo Pedrini, NB, 6:35.87.
100 Meter Dash — 1. Angelo Pedrini, NB, 17.84; 2. Kayden Brook, CB, 18.50; 3. Lincoln Johnson, CB, 19.59.
400 Meter Dash — 1. Lincoln Johnson, CB, 1:38.54.
200 Meter Dash — 1. Kayden Brook, CB, 42.53.
High Jump — Lincoln Johnson, CB, and Kayden Brooko, CB, NH.
Long Jump — 1. Angelo Pedrini, NB, 8-3; 2. Lincoln Johnson, CB, 8-1 ½.
Softball Throw — 1. Kayden Brook, CB, 47-7.
Fourth Grade Coed
400 Meter Relay — 1. Coos Bay (Lucy Seedborg, Kendall Qualman, Kindall Wyatt and Danner Johnson), 1:18.25; 2. North Bend/Coos Bay (Kayden Brook, Ethan Cougher, Lincoln Johnson and Ace Mead), 1:24.84.
Fifth Grade Girls
1,500 Meter Run — 1. Ella Henthorn, Coq, 5:47.53.
800 Meter Run — 1. Ella Henthorn, Coq, 2:54.03.
Fifth Grade Boys
100 Meter Dash — 1. Liam Saint, CB, 21.88.
High Jump — Liam Saint, CB, NH.
Long Jump — 1. Liam Saint, CB, 5-9.
Turbo Javelin — 1. Liam Saint, CB, 35-1.
Sixth Grade Girls
1,500 Meter Run — 1. Bryleigh Mead, NB, 5:59.03.
100 Meter Dash — 1. Kylee Brugnoli, NB, 16.53.
400 Meter Dash — 1. Kylee Brugnoli, NB, 1:21.81.
800 Meter Run — 1. Bryleigh Mead, NB, 3:03.16.
High Jump — 1. Kylee Brugnoli, NB, 3-8. Also: Bryleigh Mead, NB, NH.
Sixth Grade Boys
100 Meter Dash — 1. Aiden Whitaker, NB, 18.40.
Turbo Javelin — 1. Aiden Whitaker, NB, 57-8.
Discus — 1. Aiden Whitaker, NB, 54-9.
Shot Put — 1. Aiden Whitaker, NB, 26-3.
Sixth Grade Coed
400 Meter Relay — 1. North Bend (Bryleigh Mead, Angelo Pedrini, Aiden Whitaker and Kylee Brugnoli), 1:11.94.