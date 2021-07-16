Both North Coos and South Coos entered this week’s games with visiting Roseburg Pepsi on hot streaks.
Both nearly beat the Bottlecaps in one game of their doubleheaders, only to come up short in the seventh inning.
Ultimately, the Roseburg team escaped with sweeps each day and put itself in prime position for a spot in the upcoming Legion A State Tournament. The Bottlecaps are 6-0 in league play and will be champions outright unless South Coos can sweep the Bottlecaps in Roseburg on July 24 and North Coos (results of their Thursday doubleheader with the Waterfront were not available by press time).
South Coos was 8-1, the loss coming to Newport, a AAA-level team, when Roseburg Pepsi visited Marshfield’s baseball field Monday.
The Nooks led the Bottlecaps 5-4 when Roseburg scored three runs in the seventh inning of the opener, leading to a 7-6 victory. Parker Burke had an RBI triple and Jordan White a two-run single in the inning for Roseburg.
Drake Rogers had a homer and a pair of singles in the loss for South Coos. Joseph Herbert had a pair of singles and scored three runs.
Roseburg won the nightcap 17-6, taking advantage of 14 walks by the South Coos pitchers. Carson Dunn had a home run, three runs and two RBIs, but control issues hurt the Nooks.
“We struggled to find the strike zone,” South Coos coach Chilly Peck said.
Luke Parry had one of three hits by the Nooks and scored a run.
North Coos, meanwhile, was on a six-game win streak when Roseburg Pepsi visited Clyde Allen Field on Wednesday.
The Bottlecaps won the opener 11-0 in six innings, with White pitching a shutout and Evan Martin hitting a home run.
In the nightcap, North Coos scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 10-9 lead but Roseburg had two runs in the top of the seventh to rally for an 11-10 win.
Both Roseburg runners reached base by walk and Trevor Short followed with a two-run single.
Sam Mickelson, Knoll Gederos and Cooper Peters all had a single and two runs in the loss for North Coos. Jason Garcia had three singles, including an RBI single in the sixth inning, for North Coos. Jacob Chaney had an RBI double.
Prior to the doubleheader loss, North Coos had swept Brookings, North Douglas and Dr. Randol’s of Roseburg on consecutive days Friday through Sunday.
The Waterfront beat Brookings 13-4 and 15-11.
Mickelson had three singles and two runs in the opener. Gederos, Garcia and Chaney all hit doubles.
Gederos had three hits, including a double, and scored four runs in the nightcap. Beau Ericson had a single and double and two runs, Chaney had a double and two runs, Peters had a single and two runs and Mickelson also had a double.
North Coos beat North Douglas 12-3 and 13-1, on a big day for Gederos.
Gederos pitched a five-inning three-hitter in the 13-1 victory and also had a single and scored a run. Carter Brock had three runs, Jack Burgmeier had a single and double and two runs, Jake Newsum had a double and two runs, JB Noel had a single and two runs and Jalen Riddle had two hits and a run.
Gederos had four hits and three runs in the 12-3 win. Noel and Riddle had two hits and two runs, Nick Williams had a two-run triple, Chaney had two hits and two RBIs and Peters had an RBI double.
And against Dr. Randol’s, North Coos won 6-5 and 17-3.
North Coos won the opener when Garcia had a two-out single in the seventh to bring in Garcia with the winning run after Peters singled and stole second. Peters had two hits and two runs, Ericson had an RBI double and Ian Sissel had an RBI single.
In the nightcap, Luke Wheeling had three hits, including a double, and three runs; Chaney had two hits and three runs and Mickelson had a single and three runs. Peters had two hits and three RBIs and Riddle also drove in three runs.
The Waterfront was 10-10 heading into its season-ending doubleheader against South Coos.