Myrtle Point avenged one of its losses from the regular season Friday to reach the eight-man football semifinals.
The Bobcats beat host Crane 38-22 to set up a matchup against one of the other teams that beat Myrtle Point earlier in the year, top-ranked St. Paul.
The semifinal game is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Cottage Grove High School. In the other semifinal, Lost River meets Powder Valley in a semifinal set for 4:30 p.m. at Caldera High School in Bend.
Myrtle Point had lost a 44-42 game to Crane on a neutral field to start the season, but the Bobcats didn’t let the game come down to the fourth quarter in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Playing in cold conditions — Myrtle Point coach Ryan Miller described it as a frozen tundra in the second half — Myrtle Point got on the board first with a 30-yard touchdown run by Billy Reynolds in the first quarter.
Crane answered that score to make it 6-6 through one quarter. The Bobcats went back in front when Reynolds had an interception and Howard Blanton took a 40-yard pass from Logan Backman down to the goal line. Backman scored from there and the Bobcats led 14-6 at the half.
Reynolds had a 45-yard run to give Myrtle Point a two-score lead in the third quarter, but Crane answered with a long touchdown of its own.
Reynolds helped put the game out of reach in the fourth with a 30-yard, tackle-breaking run in the fourth.
After Crane scored again, Troy Warner had a 65-yard run to give the Bobcats back a comfortable lead and Logan Clayburn came up with two huge defensive plays, recovering one fumble and forcing another that Reynolds recovered.
“Both Howard Blanton and Logan Clayburn played great from the defensive end position,” Miller said. “They contained their outside run game all night — the thing that they gashed us on the first time we met back in September.”
St. Paul will provide another challenge for Myrtle Point. The unbeaten Buckaroos topped the Bobcats 42-14 back on Sept. 30. St. Paul beat Perrydale 62-6 in their quarterfinal game Saturday.
In the other quarterfinals, Lost River beat Adrian 44-8 and Powder Valley beat Cove 46-8. Lost River is the other team to beat Myrtle Point this season.