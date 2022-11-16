football
Metro Creative Connection

Myrtle Point avenged one of its losses from the regular season Friday to reach the eight-man football semifinals.

The Bobcats beat host Crane 38-22 to set up a matchup against one of the other teams that beat Myrtle Point earlier in the year, top-ranked St. Paul.

