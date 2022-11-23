football
Metro Creative Connection

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Myrtle Point’s run in the eight-player football playoffs came to an end Saturday when top-ranked St. Paul beat the Bobcats 46-22 at Cottage Grove High School.

The Buckaroos advanced to the championship game and a meeting with Lost River this coming Saturday at 1 p.m., also at Cottage Grove. Lost River beat Powder Valley 40-14 in a semifinal at Caldera High School in Bend.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

If Donald Trump gets the republican nomination for president, will you vote for him? 

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters